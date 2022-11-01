"How could she": Bachelor in Paradise fans shocked as Eliza agrees to go on a date with Justin

ABC aired Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 10 on Monday, October 31, at 8 pm ET.

Justin Glaze, who was eliminated in week 1, returned to the show to connect with Eliza Isichei, who had arrived in the third week and had developed a strong bond with Rodney.

Justin came to the show with a date card and spoke to Eliza, revealing to her his real reason for coming back. Eliza was flattered by Justin's arrival and was blushing the whole time while talking to him. Meanwhile, Genevieve told Rodney not to worry because Justin did not have a good personality.

Michael also felt that Eliza and Rodney had an unbreakable bond and the former was one of the most stable contestants on the show. Eliza, on the other hand, agreed to go on a date with Justin and revealed that she had never had two men chasing her. She loved the attention being given to her by the two former friends.

While Eliza felt good about herself, Bachelor in Paradise fans were shocked by her behavior and felt that she had betrayed Rodney.

madison💄💋 @madisonsteele77 #BachelorInParadise How could she do king Rodney so dirty How could she do king Rodney so dirty 😭😭😭 #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/Kh5Eq16Efs

Betty 🦁 @BettyABarry

but Rodney is more mature than that, and she was caught off guard! Why else would Eliza say yes before talking to Rodney, if she wanted him to say don’t go?! #BachelorinParadise twitter.com/harry4ever6587… chris harrison’s burner @harry4ever65878 Eliza actually wanted to go on the date and gaslit her way into going and being the victim somehow #bachelorinparadise Eliza actually wanted to go on the date and gaslit her way into going and being the victim somehow #bachelorinparadise https://t.co/PCw6R6fE4t Exactly. Over here acting all, “I like when men fight over me, tee hee!”,but Rodney is more mature than that, and she was caught off guard! Why else would Eliza say yes before talking to Rodney, if she wanted him to say don’t go?! #BIP Exactly. Over here acting all, “I like when men fight over me, tee hee!”,but Rodney is more mature than that, and she was caught off guard! Why else would Eliza say yes before talking to Rodney, if she wanted him to say don’t go?! #BIP #BachelorinParadise twitter.com/harry4ever6587…

Bachelor in Paradise fans feel bad for Rodney

When Eliza told Rodney that she had said yes to Justin, she was hoping that he would stop her, but he did not. Rodney instead asked her to go on a date to explore new relationships as he wanted her to get clarity on their relationship.

Eliza said that this probably meant Rodney did not feel strongly about her and felt stupid. Rodney did not want to be selfish with Eliza and tried to keep himself distracted while the latter was on the date.

Others were shocked to learn about Eliza's decision to say yes. Rodney later regretted his decision and hoped that he would not have done the "right thing."

Bachelor in Paradise fans took to Twitter to slam Eliza for being selfish and becoming happy to see two men fighting over her. They also felt bad that Rodney was blindsided by his friend and lover.

Rachel Marie Dyche @Racdenhyg Why do women want men who are controlling and have low self-esteem. Rodney is trying to respect Eliza's autonomy #BachelorInParadise Why do women want men who are controlling and have low self-esteem. Rodney is trying to respect Eliza's autonomy #BachelorInParadise

JesseJane @RocketMamaJesse



A man telling you what to do doesn’t mean he cares. I got the impression she hasn’t dated enough to realize machismo and bossiness isn’t actually a good thing



#bachelorinparadise Watching Eliza get upset at Rodney’s reaction felt immatureA man telling you what to do doesn’t mean he cares. I got the impression she hasn’t dated enough to realize machismo and bossiness isn’t actually a good thing Watching Eliza get upset at Rodney’s reaction felt immatureA man telling you what to do doesn’t mean he cares. I got the impression she hasn’t dated enough to realize machismo and bossiness isn’t actually a good thing#bachelorinparadise

dramabananna @dramabananna #BIP Eliza is so sweet and adorable, you can’t get mad at her going from Rodney to Justin #BachelorInParadise Eliza is so sweet and adorable, you can’t get mad at her going from Rodney to Justin #BachelorInParadise #BIP https://t.co/67LirugTxO

vanessa @assenavmarie I refuse to choose between Rodney and Justin #BachelorInParadise I refuse to choose between Rodney and Justin #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/x96VtVYe75

New Day Horizons @HeatherLockleer So all that drama about Eliza going to paradise just for Rodney only was an act? #BachelorinParadise So all that drama about Eliza going to paradise just for Rodney only was an act? #BachelorinParadise

Aly @holdmyroses

#BachelorInParadise Rodney jumping up to hug Justin just for Justin to grab his girl with no remorse…. Woof Rodney jumping up to hug Justin just for Justin to grab his girl with no remorse…. Woof#BachelorInParadise

🤔 @Jamaica658 I mean on the one hand it’s paradise so you are supposed to explore but the way she and Rodney were interacting it seemed like Eliza was locked down with him #BachelorInParadise it is flattering though hearing a man say he came back for you so a date is the polite thing to do I mean on the one hand it’s paradise so you are supposed to explore but the way she and Rodney were interacting it seemed like Eliza was locked down with him #BachelorInParadise it is flattering though hearing a man say he came back for you so a date is the polite thing to do

Bach Rants @bach_rants



#bachelorinparadise When you want the best for Justin… but also Rodney…. But also Eliza… When you want the best for Justin… but also Rodney…. But also Eliza… #bachelorinparadise https://t.co/U3fg7vpCUC

Recap of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 9

The couples went through a split-week task last week on Bachelor in Paradise. Genevieve was happy to learn that Aaron was faithful to her during the week, as he had made some "verbal commitments" to her. Shanae hugged Logan, telling him that his connection with Tyler was not strong. She wanted the two to continue their relationship but Logan felt connected to Kate.

He did not think that his relationship with Shanae was healthy because she was flirting with two men. Shanae said their bond was not a game and she was just trying to find a partner. She tried to fight Kate, who felt a "twisted satisfaction" after winning from Shanae.

At the end, she said:

"Kate's disgusting and Logan is straight gutter trash."

The episode description read:

"Paradise's original couples reunite on the sand, where each learns if their relationship survived the week apart; the new guys make a grand, rocky entrance to the beach, stirring up more drama."

Jacob was scared to tell Jill that he had found another partner and was hoping that she would too. Jill was heartbroken to learn about his new bond with Kate and left the show. Brittany told Andrew that she wanted to be Tyler and the latter supported her decision.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

