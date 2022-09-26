How old is Justin Glaze? Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star was the runner-up in Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette

Bachelor in Paradise returns with an exciting cast of characters from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Justin Glaze, the season 17 (Katie Thurston's season) runner-up on The Bachelorette, is one of the most incredible singles set to appear on the show.

The 28-year-old Baltimore investment sales consultant is ready to try love again. Fans are overjoyed that the tall, dark, handsome, and talented painter will appear on BiP season 8.

Set in Mexico, BiP takes a more relaxed approach than the other series in the franchise. It accomplishes this by relieving the burden from just one person. The contestants have the opportunity to date everyone before deciding who they want to spend the rest of their lives with.

BiP is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Justin Glaze: The Bachelorette Season 17 runner-up who is set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise 2022

Glaze is an ambitious eligible bachelor who has worked for the same company since college. He aspires to rise through the ranks. While his career is a big part of his life, Glaze has found time to pursue another hobby, which he frequently shows off on social media. The upcoming Bachelor in Paradise contestant is a talented painter who specialises in realistic portraits and his favourite artist is Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Bachelor in Paradise's Justin Glaze is famously known for his time on The Bachelorette Season 17 where he almost found love. He may not have won the final rose but he won over the audience with his charming personality and hilarious facial expressions.

He has, however, not been without controversy. Following his appearance on the show, some of his old tweets became public and drew criticism for being homophobic and demeaning to African-American women. During Bachelor Happy Hour in July 2021, he apologized for his decade-old remarks and said:

"I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used. The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That’s not who I am. I just want to speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now."

He further added:

"When I look back at 14-year-old Justin, I was in high school and quite frankly, I was the type of person who for whatever reason felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying. The folks I had associated with would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn’t really think anything of."

While preparing for the summer spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise season 8, Glaze filled out a Paradise Profile to tell the world a little bit more about himself, listing five things about himself, including his lack of control over his facial expression. He also stated that he began painting at the age of six, has never eaten ramen noodles and his pet peeve is "hearing people eat."

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET for the two-hour supersized premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, and stream the show on Hulu.

