What time will The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 8 air on ABC? Release date and more about the episode led by Bros movie stars

The Bachelorette’s upcoming episode will bring back all the men. Following a conversational format, the latest installment will be enough to make viewers reach for tissues. The Bachelorette stars Rachel and Gabby will be joined by Bros’ stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as they answer questions thrown at them by their former beaus. However, that’s not all this episode has in store.

Catch the action on Monday, August 29 at 8 pm ET on ABC Network as the cast reunites for the first time since filming the show.

The Bachelorette Season 19 episode 8: Heartbreak, betrayal, confrontation, and more

The Bachelorette cast in conversation with the cast of Bros. (Image via ABC/@Craig Sjodin)

The latest episode of the season, titled The Men Tell All, will break hearts. More often than not, when old flames reunite, emotions, as well as tensions, are at their peak. Rachel and Gabby will reunite with the 14 most memorable men that appeared on The Bachelorette Season 19, the group will collectively engage in a conversation that will leave the studio audience gasping.

The synopsis of the episode said:

“It’s a night full of surprises, apologies and special guests as Rachel and Gabby reunite with 14 of the most unforgettable men from this season. But first, Aven’s spooky hometown date in Salem, Massachusetts, will be revealed! Once seated together for the first time since the show premiered, the former suitors kick off the night by addressing the controversies surrounding Hayden and Chris, but will either of them show up to atone for their actions?”

While the latest episode contains much-awaited drama, it will take Rachel to Aven’s hometown to meet his family in Salem. In a sneak peek of The Bachelorette's upcoming episode, while meeting Aven’s family, Rachel is asked if she is ready to take the next step with Aven by one of his family members. But as the episode progresses, apologies are rendered and some are rejected.

In a sneak peek, Gabby says:

“All that is bull.”

Jesse Palmer asks Rachel about Tyler and having to say goodbye to him on his hometown date before meeting his family.

She said:

“I did have the opportunity to see that this morning. And it was honestly harder to watch. I really did feel like we’ve always had such a great connection. And after going on the Hometown the night before, I knew the level that I needed to be at that night for him.”

Bros stars to guest star in the latest episode

The episode will also feature Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as they get ready to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Bros. The “a boy meets bro love story” is set to be released on September 30. The movie features an entirely LGBTQ+ cast and is written by Eichner, making him the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film.

The synopsis of the movie said:

“This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.”

More about the show

The latest series of the franchise premiered on July 11 at 8 pm ET. The show took off with about 32 single men deadset on making an impression on Gabby and Rachel, both of whom previously appeared on The Bachelor.

The synopsis of The Bachelorette Season 19 said:

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of “The Bachelor,” fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of “The Bachelorette,” with Jesse Palmer returning as host.”

The ABC show is available to stream on Hulu. The Bachelorette is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava