"This all feels so rushed": Fans react to hometowns airing early for Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette Season 19

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired a brand new episode on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour time frame saw some much-needed drama for which the hit reality dating series is well-known. Gabby and Rachel continued to explore their romantic connections and formed stronger bonds.

Essentially, at this stage, the leads will meet the chosen suitors' families and get a better insight into their lives. After the final two are selected, the suitors meet Gabby and Rachel's families, following which a dramatic finale will ensure that the leads are either single or engaged with the man of their dreams.

However, fans felt that the hometown-stage was pretty early this time, compared to previous seasons of The Bachelorette. One fan tweeted:

emily🌹 @bachtweettweet 🏻



#TheBachelorette #bachelorette I kinda hate that we’re approaching hometowns. I don’t feel like I really know any of these men well. This all feels so rushed I kinda hate that we’re approaching hometowns. I don’t feel like I really know any of these men well. This all feels so rushed 👎🏻 #TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/3FF6YFPYlY

Fans react to The Bachelorette hosting hometowns next week

After a dramatic episode tonight, The Bachelorette leads Gabby and Rachel finally chose their respective suitors to embark on the hometown-stage next week. The episode saw Gabby and Rachel form genuine connections and encounter a few roadblocks in their journey. However, by the end of the episode, they were sure of the men they wanted to take forward.

Check out which suitors are heading into their hometowns with the ladies.

Gabby - Jason, Erich, and Johnny.

Rachel - Tino, Tyler, and Aven.

Although Logan was still pining for Gabby's heart, host Jesse Palmer announced in the episode that he was diagnosed with COVID, which led to the cancelation of Gabby's cocktail party. It is unclear whether Logan will be making a comeback or if he has left the show for good.

Fans, however, claimed that the hometowns were happening soon this season, and they didn't have enough time to get to know the suitors well.

redgirlme @Redgirlme Did they shorten these seasons how are they goin to hometowns? I’m sorry u can’t propose marriage to anyone after 1-2 dates. No #TheBachelorette Did they shorten these seasons how are they goin to hometowns? I’m sorry u can’t propose marriage to anyone after 1-2 dates. No #TheBachelorette

Jaimie Rae @JaimDaviz #TheBachelorette What do they mean HOMETOWNS??? The only guy I know yet this season is Jesse Palmer #bachelorette What do they mean HOMETOWNS??? The only guy I know yet this season is Jesse Palmer #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/HnkFXVG94D

paige @paigemb28 #bachelorette when hometowns are next week and the camera pans to a man I’ve never seen before in my life #TheBachelorette when hometowns are next week and the camera pans to a man I’ve never seen before in my life #TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/vJPD5qNHd5

Gianni Raisins 🌹 @BGaytion



But sure let’s do hometowns.



#TheBachelorette It feels like it’s been 3 days, it feels like we’ve had 2 dates, I still don’t know a single name, and the guys are still swapping Bachelorettes.But sure let’s do hometowns. It feels like it’s been 3 days, it feels like we’ve had 2 dates, I still don’t know a single name, and the guys are still swapping Bachelorettes. But sure let’s do hometowns. #TheBachelorette

George Crummer @georgectv

#TheBachelorette With Gabby and Rachel splitting the men into 2 groups, this season has fast forwarded. All the more reason to give 1on1 dates to ones they haven't spent time with before hometowns. How do you go to hometown with someone you've spent almost no time with? With Gabby and Rachel splitting the men into 2 groups, this season has fast forwarded. All the more reason to give 1on1 dates to ones they haven't spent time with before hometowns. How do you go to hometown with someone you've spent almost no time with?#TheBachelorette

Bach, Please @BachPlease It’s wild that we’ve hardly had screen time with these guys and they’re already saying they are falling in love and looking toward hometowns #TheBachelorette It’s wild that we’ve hardly had screen time with these guys and they’re already saying they are falling in love and looking toward hometowns #TheBachelorette

the bitchelorette @Bitchelorette_



#TheBachelorette I feel like this season just started and we are somehow a week away from hometowns? I feel like this season just started and we are somehow a week away from hometowns?#TheBachelorette https://t.co/qCW2OcD2o4

Lauren 🥯 @laurenleti i can't tell if it's bc i haven't been watching this season live with everyone else but i feel so disconnected from this season and all the guys and it feels so weird to already be approaching hometowns when i only know three of the guys' names #TheBachelorette i can't tell if it's bc i haven't been watching this season live with everyone else but i feel so disconnected from this season and all the guys and it feels so weird to already be approaching hometowns when i only know three of the guys' names #TheBachelorette

What transpired on this week's episode of The Bachelorette?

This week saw Gabby and Rachel explore their connections and form stronger relationships in Amsterdam. Both ladies went on their individual and group dates and chose their suitors. However, the episode was also packed with drama that made the suitors question their connections with the leads.

The official synopsis described The Bachelorette leads group dates as:

"Gabby encourages her men to step out of their comfort zones in the Red Light District, while Rachel challenges her men to demonstrate the strength of their love in a cheesy weightlifting competition."

While Rachel had a great time with Zach on her one-on-one date, with the latter confessing his love for her, Gabby's experience was quite the opposite. Although she revealed that she was falling in love with Nate, the lead felt she was not ready to be a mother to Nate's daughter and broke up with the suitor.

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette leads had a great time on their respective group dates. However, Gabby couldn't hand over the group-date rose because of Logan's news, and Rachel gave her rose to Tyler, which irked Tino. He was seen feeling insecure as the lead formed connections with other suitors.

When Zach got the one-on-one, Tino was upset and confessed:

"You can't help when you don't get, like, the date card to be like - like, what the f**k? Right now, like, all I'm privileged to know is that the scoreboard reads this week that Zach wins the amazing one-on-one and his second one. It was pretty gutting hearing, like, a stupid card not for you."

Tino was still upset when Tyler got the first hometown rose from Rachel on The Bachelorette. Although he also gets a rose by the end of the episode, it will be interesting to see how his hometowns treat him.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette has been dramatic with each passing episode. While suitors are starting to feel emotions towards Gabby and Rachel, hometowns will be a big step for the ladies to decide who they want to spend the rest of their lives with.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette following Monday on ABC.

