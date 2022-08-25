What time will Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 7 air on ABC? Release date and more details explored

With actor Huey Lewis joining the show as a special celebrity guest, the latest episode of Generation Gap Season 1 will air on Thursday, August 25 at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Generation Gap is quite a hit among the audience due to its unique format. The premiere episode of the quiz show reportedly delivered Thursday’s largest audience - 3.6 million total viewers.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled “HEWI, DEWY OR CHEWY,” reads:

"Host Kelly Ripa has some big news when Huey Lewis joins as a special guest, and our contestants vie to win the game."

All about Episode 7 of Generation Gap

In the upcoming episode, host Kelly Ripa will make some exciting announcements while welcoming special guest Huey Lewis.

Two teams with one older generation and one younger generation will participate in Generation Gap and try to win the competition by answering questions from each other’s generation.

The first team will comprise Skye and Bobbie, while Max and Sandye will make up the second team. The players will be accompanied by their family members, Breann Cook, Mike Mador, Dani Paquin, and Dan Paquin.

The two teams will play various rounds to win the game at the end. In the first round, adults will be asked questions about the younger generation and vice versa.

If older generations fail to answer the question, the host will pass the chance to the younger generation and vice versa. In this scenario, the team earns only $250 instead of $500.

The host will then welcome special guest Huey Lewis without revealing his name. Team members will have to identify him based on the questions he will ask them about his career.

Players will also be asked to identify pop music from each other’s generation in the pop-quiz round. They might also have to guess the famous personalities of each other’s generation in the lightning round.

Whichever team answers correctly and earns the highest cash prize will be declared the show's winner. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show from Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. “Generation Gap” pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations.”

The ABC quiz show is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot, and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter, and Jonathan Kimmel are the executive producers for Generation Gap.

Who is Generation Gap guest Huey Lewis?

The leader of the 80’s band Huey Lewis & The News, Hugh Anthony Cregg III, known professionally as Huey Lewis, was born in 1950 in New York, USA.

The American singer, songwriter, and actor graduated from the Lawrenceville School and was also an all-state baseball player. His stepfather, Beat Generation poet Lew Welch, inspired his creativity in his early teenage years.

His band is best known for his best-selling album Sports and his contribution to the soundtrack of the feature film, Back to the Future (1985). Before this band, the singer played with the Bay Area band Clover from 1972 to 1979.

As an actor, he is well-known for Short Cuts (1993), Wag the Dog (1997), One Tree Hill (2004), and The Blacklist (2021), among others.

Tune in on Thursday on ABC to watch the new episode of Generation Gap.

