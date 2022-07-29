"Who is this celebrity?": Generation Gap fans have a tough time guessing YouTube star Miranda Sings' identity

Episode 3 of Generation Gap aired tonight on ABC at 9 pm ET. Popular YouTuber, comedian, actor, and singer Miranda Sings (real name Collen Ballinger) appeared on the episode as a celebrity guest. While the younger generation of contestants, Aliya and Xavier, recognized the star, the older generation had a hard time.

Even many Generation Gap fans could not name her and felt that anyone could become a celebrity nowadays.

Tonight on the Celebrity Guest round, Miranda Sings made an appearance on the show and gave several hints about her identity to make the older generation recognize her. She also asked many questions about her career beforehand, like her first viral video (Free Voice Lesson) and the name of her fan club (Mirfandas).

She also hinted at her popular video where she bathed in Slurpees and her popular Netflix series Haters Back Off. She later had to change the hints to her name being the same as a famous constitutional right, which was then recognized by both teams as 'Miranda,' making them win $2000.

Marcus Yates @ChillGamerMac



#GenerationGap And another person who I dont have a clue who they are. And another person who I dont have a clue who they are. 😂#GenerationGap

Blahblahblah 🔞 @sfntntntwhstbwt I have never heard of this woman, but that outfit and that voice have ensured I will not be watching her videos. #GenerationGap I have never heard of this woman, but that outfit and that voice have ensured I will not be watching her videos. #GenerationGap

Kelly Moser @kelly_moser Thanks to #GenerationGap I now know who Miranda Sings is…WHAT THE F**K?!? Thanks to #GenerationGap I now know who Miranda Sings is…WHAT THE F**K?!?

What happened on Generation Gap tonight?

Tonight on Generations Gap, a popular game show where juniors and seniors get to know each other better, two teams of one elder and one youngster competed against each other to win cash prizes and other gifts. On one side, there was Chuck and Xavier, a grandson-grandfather duo, and on the other was Aliya and JD, a granddaughter-grandfather team.

In the first round called 'Whaddya Know?', team Xavier and Chuck won $2000 while Aliya and JD could only win $750. The contestants were asked to answer questions based on the technology of the opposite generations.

In the second round, called 'TV and Movies', the contestants were asked to name the famous actors and films of different generations, and each correct answer won the teams $1000. The round brought Xavier and Chuck up to $4500 and Aliya and JD to $2750.

In the third round, the contestants were asked to name a celebrity and answer their career-related questions. In relation to that, Miranda Sings made a guest appearance on the show.

The teams then played Pop Quiz and while Aliya's team earned $9,750 from the round, Xavier's team won little which brought their total up to $10,250.

The episode description reads,

Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the 'Who Am I' challenge on 'Generation Gap.'

In the final lightning round, players were asked to name the common names of two figures famous in both generations. After the round, Xavier's team won the challenge and the show with $20,050, while Aliya's team could only earn $13,750.

In the bonus round, a toddler from Xavier's team, Addison, was asked to pick the gift from two options: a car and a mini-mouse toy car. Addison chose to take the mini-mouse car home.

Generation Gap airs on ABC every Thursday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the popular game show on Hulu.

