Who is Miranda Sings? Harry Styles sends fans into a frenzy by wearing similar striped shirt outfit inspired by Colleen Ballinger's funky avatar

YouTube sensation Miranda Sings reportedly inspired Harry Styles’ look for his latest Love on Tour concert in Denver. The former One Direction star is known for his iconic fashion choices.

The singer took the internet by storm once again after donning an outfit similar to Colleen Ballinger's popular avatar.

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger shot to fame after portraying her alias Miranda on the Miranda Sings channel. The character is known for her unique sense of humor and distinct fashion sense.

During an old appearance on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, Colleen transformed into Miranda in front of a live audience. At the time, the character wore a vertically striped shirt and dark red sweatpants for the show.

Nearly a decade later, Harry Styles sported the same wardrobe during his latest concert. Fans quickly spotted similarities between the outfits after the Kiwi singer’s stylist, Harry Lambert, posted a pre-show snap of his concert costume.

Who is Miranda Sings?

Miranda Sings a sensational YouTube character portrayed by Colleen Ballinger (Image via Getty Images)

Colleen Ballinger is an American YouTuber, comedian, singer, and actor. She began her career on YouTube by launching the channel Miranda Sings in 2009. She gained immense recognition with her one-woman comedy act by portraying the fictional character of Miranda.

Miranda Sings presented as an untalented, quirky, eccentric, narcissistic yet endearing, and adorable woman. She is known for her bad dance moves, off-key singing, and amateurish tutorials. She also believes she is meant to be famous.

The character also documents her daily activities, discusses misunderstood current affairs, calls out critics, collaborates with fellow content creators, and responds to online hate with her signature “Haters Back Off!” catchphrase.

Colleen reportedly created the character to present a satirical take on arrogant individuals who believe YouTube is the gateway to fame even without possessing the required talent. However, Miranda Sings turned into an overnight sensation, and Colleen earned huge success on the internet.

The Miranda Sings YouTube channel has amassed more than two billion views and nearly 10 billion subscribers. Meanwhile, Colleen’s personal channel gained more than eight million subscribers. A third vlogging channel has also surpassed three million subscribers.

The popular character also earned Colleen live acts, Broadway shows, and stage performances in theatres across Europe, the U.S., Canada, and Australia, among others. Miranda Sings also appeared in TV shows like Victorious and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

In Miranda's voice, Colleen Ballinger even published a Self-Helf book that reached number one in the New York Times bestseller list. The second book called My Diarrhea also became a best-seller. Colleen also bagged the lead role as Miranda Sings in the 2019 Netflix comedy Haters Back Off.

She also won a Teen Choice Award and a Streamy Award for her portrayal of the character. She even earned a place in Forbes’ list of top entertainment influencers in 2017. She gained fifth place in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Digital Stars list.

Twitter reacts to Harry Styles’ concert outfit

Miranda Sings recently ended up on the Twitter trending page after fans noticed pop star Harry Styles wearing an outfit inspired by her iconic dress. Social media users flocked to Twitter in large numbers to share their reactions to similar outfits:

As reactions continue to pour in, it remains to be seen if Colleen Ballinger will respond to Harry Styles’ outfit inspired by her character.

Meanwhile, some fans have already started requesting a collaboration between Miranda Sings and Styles.

