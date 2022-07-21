What is Miranda Sings real name? Comedian set to appear as guest star in ABC’s Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 3

Comedian Miranda Sings, whose real name is Colleen Ballinger, will appear as a guest star in episode 3 of ABC’s Generation Gap Season 1 at 9.00 pm ET airing on July 21, 2022. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge on “Generation Gap.”

On the comedy quiz game show, family members are seen working together to answer questions about each other's generations. The latest episode of Generation Gap saw actor Milo Manham make a guest appearance.

About Colleen Ballinger and her character Marinda Sings appearing on Generation Gap

Colleen Ballinger is an actress, singer and YouTube personality who is best known for playing the fictional character Miranda Sings, which she created in 2008.

She is one of the biggest internet stars with more than a decade of presence on YouTube. Although a trained singer, she portrays the character of Miranda Sings as an untalented woman who believes she's destined for fame.

Miranda Sings is known for her overdrawn red lips, narcissism, speaking in accents, calling out her "haters," and singing badly in an off-key and off-rhythm voice. She is often known for sharing politically incorrect and offensive points of view from time to time.

The character was inspired by real women in her college vocal performance program and by various YouTube videos of not-so-talented people. It is a satire on numerous egotistical performers on the popular streaming platform who record themselves singing despite drawing flak.

Ballinger posted the first video of her fictional character, a cover of Aretha Franklin's Respect, on her channel Miranda Sings, in February 2008, and “never thought anyone would ever see it.”

She was in fact “very surprised when the videos started going viral in 2009." As of now, the channel has 10.8M subscribers on it.

Ballinger was raised in Santa Barbara, California with her three siblings, Trent, Rachel, and Chris. The internet star wanted to become a model as a kid but studied vocal performance at Azusa Pacific University in California to pursue her love for singing and performing. She was often bullied in school. Her grandfather, who passed away in 2011, was a “supportive” of her career.

Colleen Ballinger🎗 @ColleenB123 http://t.co/huJElEnW7B My grandpa at 1 of my 1st Miranda gigs! He was so supportive of my career and is the reason I do what I do.http://t.co/huJElEnW7B My grandpa at 1 of my 1st Miranda gigs! He was so supportive of my career and is the reason I do what I do. 😭💗👼 http://t.co/huJElEnW7B

Ballinger was married to YouTuber Joshua Evans but the couple parted ways in 2016. She then married her Haters Back Off co-star Erik Stocklin in 2018 and became parents to son Flynn Timothy Stocklin the same year. She gave birth to twins Maisy Joanne and Wesley Koy Stocklin in 2021.

In these 14 years of fame, she's had her own Netflix series (Haters Back Off), performed on Broadway, appeared on many late-night talk shows, and published two books - Self-Helf (2015) and My Diarrhe (2018), which were written from Miranda Sings' perspective.

She even gained popularity with her personal vlogging channel, Colleen Ballinger, which has 8.75M subscribers. The multi-talented star has even performed at various gigs all over the world, including Ireland, Canada and Australia. She has also had performances in London, Hollywood and Pennsylvania. Ballinger's net worth is estimated to be around $8 Million.

The actress will now be seen portraying the character Miranda Sings once again on the upcoming episode of Generation Gap airing on Thursday on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far