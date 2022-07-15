Who is Milo Manheim? Zombies actor makes a special appearance on ABC's Generation Gap

Popular late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel's new game show Generation Gap aired another interesting episode on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC.

The series is a breath of fresh air for viewers as it pits youngsters against the elderly in a friendly game to see how much the two generations know about each other.

American actor Milo Manheim made a special appearance on the show in this week's episode. Contestants were asked questions that would lead them to guess his identity.

Generation Gap, hosted by Kelly Ripa of All My Children fame, features two teams with two different generations of family members. Contestants are required to answer pop culture questions about each other’s generation.

All about Generation Gap guest Milo Manheim and his journey in the entertainment industry so far

Milo Manheim is an American actor best known for his role as Zed in the 2018 Disney Channel original movie, Zombies, and its 2020 sequel. He also competed in Season 27 of ABC's Dancing With The Stars and placed second.

Manheim was born on March 6, 2001, and was raised in Los Angeles, California. He began his acting career in a local after-school program in Culver City at just 7 years old and went on to perform in 15 musicals with Liza Monjauze Productions.

Manheim was discovered by casting director Amber Horn during his performance in the musical, Rent. He was then brought in to audition for Zombies. He landed the lead role, and the movie premiered on Disney Channel in February 2018. The third installment of the movie franchise, titled Zombies 3, is set to premiere on Friday, July 15, on Disney+.

The 21-year-old actor is the son of Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Camryn Manheim, so he spent a lot of time on set. This experience ignited his passion for the craft at an early age.

Manheim pursued his love for musicals and performed in the original musical Generation Me at the Hudson Theatre and Playwright Horizons in New York City.

The actor has also engaged in community service. After his stint on Zombies, he became an advocate for teen suicide prevention. He has also worked with several community organizations, including Poker for Puppies, Buy Life and Bread & Roses Restaurant.

In 2008, Manheim contributed to the Obama campaign with funds he raised from a lemonade stand. He was even invited to Washington D.C. to attend the inauguration. The actor has also been involved in Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Waterkeeper Alliance.

Manheim has been cast alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee on the Disney+ movie Prom Pact, which is set to be released in the spring of 2023. The filming for the same began in March 2022.

The actor loves playing music and can play a variety of instruments including guitar, piano, drums and the ukulele. He has a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram and regularly posts updates about his movies and musicals.

What transpired on Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 2?

After a heartwarming season premiere, Kelly Ripa hosted the second episode with a new set of teams and quirky family members.

The official synopsis of Generation Gap Episode 2, titled All About The Booty, reads:

"Host Kelly Ripa tries to keep it together during the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make your sides hurt with laughter; and Milo Manheim makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge."

The contestants in the episode were Daniel and Olivia as well as Joe and JJ. They were asked questions about several topics, ranging from musical lyrics to old objects. Joe and JJ won the episode and took home $13,000.

Generation Gap is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel serve as executive producers on the show.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Generation Gap on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC.

