What time will Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 6 air? Release date, special guest, and more details about ABC’s show

Episode 6 of Generation Gap will air on ABC on August 18 at 9 pm ET. In the upcoming episode, the host and producer of the game show, Kelly Ripa, will introduce "mystery celebrity" guest Zach King, a "digital creator," to the contestants.

In the upcoming episode, the two generations will once again come together to answer questions about each other's generation to win cash and prizes at the end of the reality game show.

All about Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 6

The latest episode of Generation Gap, titled You're Not That Old, will air on Thursday. The synopsis of the show reads:

“It’s going to be a magical time when special guest Zach King joins host Kelly Ripa.”

While viewers might be aware of illusionist and YouTuber Zach King due to his famous creative videos, Kelly will not reveal his name to the contestants. The contestants will have to identify him through a series of career-related questions.

Players Alan and Sidney will participate in the game show alongside Harold and Tye. The players must answer pop culture-related questions from each other's generations.

The new players will have the option to choose from various categories like TV and movies, same name game, pop quiz, time capsule, pop culture, and who am I? At the end of the game show, winners will also get a chance to win a bonus prize.

Who is Generation Gap guest Zach King?

An American internet personality, filmmaker, and illusionist based in LA, Zach King is one of the top 25 most-followed people on TikTok.

He is best known for his "magic vines," digitally edited six-second videos to make viewers believe he is doing magic. He calls his videos "digital sleight of hand." Zach began his YouTube journey in 2008. He started posting his videos on Vine in 2013.

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Zach is of half-Chinese descent, one-quarter Austrian, and one-quarter Nicaraguan.

According to his official merchandise website, Zach King Store, he started his magical journey at age seven after receiving his first video camera from his parents.

From that moment on, Zach began creating videos for his family. But all that changed when Zach was a freshman in college. One of his most ambitious videos, "Jedi Kittens," was viewed over a million times in less than 24 hours.

With this sudden viral success, Zach saw the opportunity to tell his unique stories to a wider audience. As he continued creating content for his YouTube channel, Zach began sharing his magic videos on Vine. It wasn't long before he had over 4 million followers and became known as the "Digital Magician."

Now with over 25 million fans around the internet, Zach and his team continue to "create magical videos and share new stories with the world."

The winner of the Hewlett-Packard commercial contest and YouTube's NextUp Creators contest, Zach appeared on the 28th season of the American reality game show The Amazing Race in 2016.

He participated in the show with his wife, Rachel Holm, whom he married in 2014. Despite a good game, the couple was eliminated during the ninth leg of the race. However, they were placed sixth in the overall standings.

Tune in on ABC on Thursday to watch the magical episode of Generation Gap with Zach and Kelly.

