What time will Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 5 air? Release date and more details explored

Episode 5 of Generation Gap will air on Thursday, August 11, at 9 pm ET on ABC. In the upcoming episode, viewers will once again see the young and the old competing for information about their respective generations.

In the upcoming episode, Kelly Ripa, the host and producer of the game show, will welcome "mystery celebrity" guest Parker Coppins on the show.

Parker Coppins, who grew up as a pastor’s kid in a small town in Texas, is also known as ParkerGames on YouTube. He also hosts Parker Plays on Disney. The content creator plays a variety of games on his YouTube channel, which has more than 600K subscribers.

He also has other channels on YouTube, namely Craftee, Parker Plays Minecraft and, Parker Coppins. Parker is also an actor best known for roles in Penny Arcade (2013), The Black Tape (2014), and Adventure Room (2016).

All about Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 5

The upcoming episode, titled WHAT’S TIK TOK??, will air on Thursday. The description of the episode reads:

“Host Kelly Ripa is keeping the games, the giggles and the prizes going with special guest Parker Plays.”

While viewers will see Parker Coppins as the special celebrity guest on the show, Kelly will not reveal his name. It will be up to the players to identify him through a series of questions, which he will ask them. The questions will be related to his career.

Players Jayden and Sheila, as well as Olivia and Andrea, will participate on the show and will answer pop culture-related questions from each other’s generations.

Players have to choose from a variety of options, including pop quiz, time capsule, pop culture, TV and movies, same name game, and who am I? At the end of the game show, winners also get a shot at a bonus prize.

In one of the previous episodes of the show, 75-year-old Marilyn and her 14-year-old grandson Nolan decided to add to their $24,250 prize money.

During the last round, Toddler's Choice, the youngest family member had to decide between the two prizes - a Razor scooter or a Kia Niro LXS car. Five-year-old Andrew eventually chose the scooter instead of the car, much to the family's dismay.

Who was the special guest on Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 4

African-American actress Marla Gibbs, 91, was a special guest on the previous episode of Generation Gap, titled as Starring Garla Fibs.

Marla is also a singer, TV producer, writer and, comedian, who started acting when she was 40 years old. The eight-time NAACP Image Award winner is best known for her portrayal of a sarcastic domestic help, Florence Johnston, on the popular 70s sitcom, The Jeffersons. The show ran for 11 seasons.

She has even appeared on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, The Hughleys, Sweet Jesus, Black Belt Jones, and Preacher Man, among others.

Generation Gap is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot, and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Alycia Rossiter, and Jonathan Kimmel serve as the executive producers of the show.

Tune in on Thursday on ABC to watch the new episode of Generation Gap. The show can also be viewed on Hulu the day after its premiere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande