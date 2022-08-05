How old is Marla Gibbs? TV actress all set to appear as the guest star in Generation Gap Season 1 Episode 4

ABC's Generation Gap is a comedy game show that makes younglings and seniors compete with each other in order to find out information about their respective generations. The pilot episode, which aired on Thursday, July 7, was called To Infinity Stones and Beyond!

Gaining considerable popularity among its viewers, the latest episode of the show, titled Starring Garla Fibs, which aired on August 4, featured special guest Marla Gibbs. Hosted by Kelly Ripa, who is also the producer of the show, Generation Gap is a reboot of a TV production of the same name that aired in 1969. The show features multi-generational families and focuses on pop culture from different eras.

Four episodes have aired so far, and have had multiple guest appearances, including Miranda Sings, Ryan Seacrest, and Marla Gibbs.

The episodes will also be available on Hulu the day after they premiere.

How old is Generation Gap's special guest Marla Gibbs?

The African-American actress was born in 1931 and is 91 years old. She is also a reputed singer, comedian, writer, and TV producer.

Interestingly, the beloved actress started acting only after she turned forty years old. Prior to her acting career, she worked for United Airlines as a reservations agent. Gibbs then joined the Performing Arts Society in Los Angeles.

Gibbs is most well-known for her portrayal of a sarcastic domestic help, Florence Johnston, on the popular 70's sitcom, The Jeffersons. The show ran for 11 seasons and was popular across generations.

While The Jeffersons was her big break, she also appeared in blaxploitation films such as Sweet Jesus, Black Belt Jones, and Preacher Man. Gibbs also featured in supporting roles in productions such as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, and The Hughleys.

The Generation Gap special guest also released a jazz track called It's Never Too Late. In fact, from 1980 to 1999, she owned a jazz club called Marla's Memory Lane Jazz and Supper Club.

Gibbs landed the lead role of Mary Jenkins in 227, which starred Hal Williams and Regina King, and had also worked on the theme song for the show.

In 1990, she relocated her Crossroads Arts Academy and Theater to Los Angeles.

The Generation Gap special guest appeared in productions such as One Day at a Time, Young Sheldon, and The Last O.G. She also played the recurring role of Olivia Price on NBC's Days of Our Lives.

Gibbs' current networth is estimated to stand at $4 million.

Marla Gibbs: Impact and Achievements

Marla is an eight-time NAACP Image Award winner and has received several honors over the years, including Essence Woman of the Year.

The Jeffersons won Marla five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her portrayal of Florence also earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries, or Television Film.

In 2010, she was included in the LaFemme Festival as an Honorary Board Member in Los Angeles, California.

In July 2021, Gibbs received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Marla Gibbs on Generation Gap

Marla Gibbs appeared on the latest episode of Generation Gap, titled Starring Garla Fibs. As part of the "Who am I?" segment of the show, she asked the juniors about who she might be and gave them cues about her role on a Nickelodeon show where she played the role of Sweet Gam Gam.

