Who is Marla Gibbs husband? All about her marriage to Jordan Gibbs as actress receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

American actress Marla Gibbs was feeling better after she recently passed out during her speech on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Maria closed her eyes while she was on stage and her son immediately ran to help her and asked the nearby staff to get a chair.

Marla Gibbs sat down for some time and received a round of applause from the audience a few moments later. Marla thanked actress Tisha Campbell and producer Norman Lear and said,

“It’s only because of you that they know me. Thank you so much. And thank you to all of you and it’s because you watched us that we were able to excel, and I’m able to be here today. Thank you. And I want to give special thanks to my daughter and my grandson for all the hard work that went into putting this event together.”

Husband of Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs is a well-known actress, singer, comedian, writer, and television producer. She was popular for her role as George Jefferson’s maid, Florence Johnston, in the CBS sitcom, The Jeffersons, from 1975 to 1985.

Marla tied the knot with her high school sweetheart Jordan Gibbs in 1955. They were the parents of three children – Angela Gibbs, Dorian Gibbs, and Joseph Gibbs. The couple got a divorce in 1973 after being together for 18 years.

On the topic of her marriage, Marla said that it was usually turbulent and she found herself searching for freedom.

Marla Gibbs has been nominated five times for the Primetime Emmy Award category of "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" for her performances in The Jeffersons. She was later seen on the NBC sitcom, 227. She has won seven NAACP Image Awards and has played supporting roles in various films.

