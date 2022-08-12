"This show is cruel": Generation Gap fans slam showmakers for including Toddler's Choice round in show's format

Episode 5 of Generation Gap aired tonight on ABC Network. Much like the previous weeks, the show featured the Toddler's Choice round, where the youngest member of the winning team's family, a child or a toddler, is asked to select the bonus prize for the team. The choices include a big hefty prize, like a car, and a children's toy like a small AI robot.

Following the previous streak, 4-year-old Kieran, the brother of a contestant, chose the Moxie AI robot toy over a brand new car. Generation Gap fans felt that this round forced families to lose their well-earned gifts and put pressure on the toddler.

Fans slammed the showmakers for including this round in the game.

Generation Gap fans feel the Toddler's Choice round is not fair to the contestants

Generation Gap fans took to Twitter to slam the show's makers for the round as they felt it was unjust. They demanded that makers must remove this round from the game.

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard Well, how do you like that? The family worked very hard to get to the finale only to have their prize picked by their youngest, who always prefers the little toys over the fancy cars. #GenerationGap Well, how do you like that? The family worked very hard to get to the finale only to have their prize picked by their youngest, who always prefers the little toys over the fancy cars. #GenerationGap

Chris🇺🇦Rad🇺🇦Finch 9️⃣ @RadFinch #GenerationGap



Oh, this bonus round is so badly watered down for us. The boy wants the Moxi Robot, and he got it. Oh, this bonus round is so badly watered down for us. The boy wants the Moxi Robot, and he got it. 🤝#GenerationGapOh, this bonus round is so badly watered down for us. The boy wants the Moxi Robot, and he got it.

Marcus Yates @ChillGamerMac



Much to the dismay of the family.



#GenerationGap And Kieran made a new AI friend.Much to the dismay of the family. And Kieran made a new AI friend.Much to the dismay of the family. 😂#GenerationGap

What happened on Generation Gap tonight?

Generation Gap returned this week and delivered quite a funny episode for the viewers. Two teams of granddaughters and grandmothers competed tonight on the show: Jayden-Sheila and Olivia-Andrea.

Both Jayden and Olivia are 9 years old. In the first round, the adults were asked to answer questions well known to the younger ones and vice versa. If the person from the opposite generation wanted to answer, they would earn only $250 instead of $500.

The first part of the round included questions related to animals. After the part ended, Jayden's team had earned $1000, but Olivia's team only won $750. In the second part of the round, the teams answered general questions about each other's generation. The round brought Olivia's team up to $3750, while Sheila's total winnings were $2500.

As a mystery guest tonight, famous YouTuber Parker Coppins appeared on the show and gave many hints about his identity. The older generation had difficulty recognizing him, and Andrea mistook him for a Facebook star.

He tried giving hints about his Minecraft videos and never cursing in front of viewers, but the adults could only guess his name after they were told it rhymed with Barker. This round won both the teams $2000.

The contestants were then asked to recognize the music of the opposite generation in the pop-quiz round. The teams were informed that they would win $1500 for each correct question. Some questions included mentions of Travis Barker, Candy bars, and Black Eyed Peas.

None of the teams could guess the $2000 question this week. By the end of the round, Sheila's team was up to $5500, while Olivia's team had won $9500.

The episode description reads,

"Host Kelly Ripa is keeping the games, the giggles and the prizes going with special guest Parker Plays."

In the lightning round, the contestants were asked to recognize the common famous figures between the two separate generations. At the end of the round, Olivia's team won the challenge and $14,500 as a cash prize.

Generation Gap airs on ABC Network every Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episodes are available on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

Edited by Sayati Das