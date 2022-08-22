What time will The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 air? Gabby x Rachel meet suitors' families and more

The Bachelorette Season 19 is set to return with another episode on Monday, August 22, 2022. The two-hour packed time frame will have the viewers witness the leading ladies, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, venture cross-country as part of the hometowns segment this season. Both ladies will visit their respective suitors' families to understand them better.

The hit dating series has been extremely popular among viewers since its premiere. While some have criticized The Bachelorette for being biased towards one of the ladies, others have loved to follow them on their journey and even appreciated the friendship and love that both Gabby and Rachel share.

However, the ladies have had a tumultuous journey and witnessed some drama with the suitors, be it getting their roses rejected or shifting from one bachelorette to another.

As the season finale inches closer, it will be interesting to see how it fares for the two leads and if they will find love in the end.

What to expect from The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7?

In this week's episode, tensions are set to rise as the ladies, Gabby and Rachel, visit their respective suitors' families and see how they blend in with the families. However, the families are hard to beat as they are bound to be concerned over the other suitors vying for the ladies' hearts. Meanwhile, the suitors will also question their future with the leads.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"It’s a whirlwind week as Gabby and Rachel simultaneously visit their beau’s hometowns. Knowing a proposal may be right around the corner, each woman sets off on their cross-country adventure hoping that meeting the men’s families will open the door to finding clarity and possibly even a confession (or two) of love!"

The Bachelorette synopsis gives an insight into the families and states:

"But family is complicated and with every open door another may close. Will the ladies be received with open arms? Will the pressure prove to be too much? And who will continue on their journey to win the Bachelorettes’ hearts?"

With the hometowns now finally here, Gabby and Rachel will have to make some tough decisions to culminate in their journey of finding a potential partner for life. In doing so, they and the suitors will have to face several roadblocks leading to major heartbreaks.

Check out which of them are still in the running for the two bachelorettes:

Gabby: Jason, Erich, and Johnny. Rachel: Zach, Tyler, Aven and Tino.

Viewers are in for a night of drama as the ladies face tough questions from the suitors' families. While some suitors seem ready for commitment, others aren't quite there yet. As the families raise concerns about the suitors' issues, both Gabby and Rachel face their share of grief.

Johnny reveals to his mother that he isn't ready for a commitment yet. He confessed that he saw himself falling for Gabby, but he isn't sure if he's ready for marriage yet. This sure will be a big revelation for the lead, and it will be interesting to see how she deals with it.

The Bachelorette Season 19 is bringing more drama with each passing episode. With the pressure of hometowns delving deep into the lives of suitors and the bachelorettes, there is only more romance, tears, and drama to come. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what lies in store for them this week.

Don't forget to tune into The Bachelorette this Monday on ABC.

