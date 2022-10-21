“I proposed to him as well”: The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley opens up on her surprise engagement and wedding plans

The Bachelorette alum Clara Crawley is set to tie the knot with Ryan Dawkin. They have been together since September 2021, and have kept their relationship private for the most part. They only publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram last month.

The reality star referred to her relationship as a “perfect match” and recently opened up about her wedding plans on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast.

She said that there were a total of three proposals between the two of them, one at the RiSE Festival, and then in Sacramento, where Ryan asked The Bachelorette star’s mother for her blessings. She then proposed to him later on as well.

She said:

"I didn’t get down on one knee — but I proposed to him as well, so if people see him with a ring on his finger it’s because I proposed to him."

She further stated that her fiance said that if she gets to wear a ring then he gets to wear a ring.

The Bachelorette alum Clara Crawley wants two wedding ceremonies

The Bachelorette's Clara and Ryan Dawkin first got together while Clara was going through a terrible time. Her mother was in the hospital at the time as she was battling Dementia and Alzheimer’s. She met Ryan shortly after her engagement with Dale Moss ended very publicly in September 2021.

Moss and Crawley’s proposal aired in 2020, and the couple first broke up just two months later. However, the two got back together in February 2021, and attempted to work through their issues before finally ending things for good.

In September 2022, Clare took to social media to share a reel of the couple singing together. An inside source told Us Magazine that The Bachelorette star wanted to keep it private until she was ready to “debut” him as her boyfriend. While her close friends and family had known each other for months, it wasn’t her secret to tell.

Ryan spoke to the publication in October and that everything has changed since he met Clare and called her the love of her life.

He further said:

"She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and am beyond excited about our future."

The 41-year-old recently shared a video on her Instagram story of Ryan answering fan questions as he cooked dinner, with one fan asking how his daughters feel about Crawley marrying their father. He said that they are completely obsessed with her and that they love her so much.

Ryan proposed to Clare at the RiSE festival earlier this month during a romantic lantern release. This was followed by him proposing to her once again when the couple returned to Sacramento, where he asked her mother for her blessings.

In a conversation with People, The Bachelorette star said:

"He proposed to me at the RiSE Festival. Then we came back to Sacramento and he — this makes me want to cry every time — he asked my mom for her blessing again and got down on a knee again and in front of my mom proposed to me again, so she can be there for it, which is super sweet."

For Clare’s mother, being around too many people and traveling is challenging, so The Bachelorette alum and Dawkins plan on having two ceremonies. The couple wants a small, intimate ceremony that Clare’s mother can attend, while the other will possibly be a destination wedding that would include Ryan’s daughters.

Clare said that her fiance knows how important her mother is to her and that he wants her to be there for the wedding and since their time together is limited, both of them want a ceremony that she can be a part of.

