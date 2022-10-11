“The easiest YES of my life”: The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley’s Instagram post confirms her engagement with Ryan Dawkins 

The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley got engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Dawkins. As per a report by US Weekly, the pair got engaged on Friday, October 7, 2022, while on their trip to Las Vegas to attend the RiSE Festival. It was during the lantern release that Ryan got down on one knee and proposed, to which she said, "Yes."

In an Instagram post on Monday, October 10, 2022, Clare said:

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life"

The former Bachelorette star began dating Ryan in December 2021 but went Instagram official with her boyfriend in September 2022. In a post captioned "Him," the pair were seen jamming to a song, and she added that she found her "perfect fit."

The Bachelorette alum Clare and Ryan were friends for a year

According to the US Weekly report, a source revealed they started a year ago as friends and "built a solid foundation together" over time. They further stated that Clare wanted to keep the relationship private "until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend.'

Speaking to PEOPLE about her engagement with the Mascot Sports CEO, The Bachelorette alum said:

"I am over the moon. This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

Clare explained that Ryan was in it for the long haul. She further said:

"Really what he's in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced. ... It's been such a gift having him in my life."

In an exclusive statement to US Weekly, Ryan shared his feelings about the engagement and said:

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know. She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

A quick look at Clare's journey with Bachelor Nation

Clare was previously engaged to Dale Moss during her season of The Bachelorette in November 2020, cutting the season short, following which Tayshia Adams took over as the lead. The pair were seen traveling together, however, their relationship didn't last very long.

The duo first called it quits in January 2021 before reconciling a month later. However, they finally broke up in September 2021. She opened up about having no regrets while appearing on the Whine Down podcast the following month. She said:

“I always feel like I do not want to have regrets and I don’t even know — to be honest — if I would have done things differently because I was doing the best I could at the time with the information that I had."

The former Bachelorette continued:

“I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”

Many Bachelor Nation members, including the most recent Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, Michael Allio, Natasha Parker, Kelly Flanagan, Kendall Long, and many others, dropped their congratulatory wishes for Clare and Ryan as they embark on their new journey together.

