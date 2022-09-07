Who is Ryan Dawkins? Meet The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley’s boyfriend as they go Instagram official

The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley recently introduced her new boyfriend to her fans on Instagram through a video. She shared the clip via a post, where the caption read, “Him” with a heart emoji. She also posted an Instagram story (now unavailable) where she wrote:

“My perfect match.”

Several Bachelor Nation stars commented on the video, expressing their delight as the “secret” was finally out in the open. While Katie Thurston, Ashley Iaconetti, Sarah Herron, and Caroline Lunny indicated that they had been aware of the news for a long time and were waiting for it to come out, Clare’s company DeFacto Salon commented:

"Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f***ing cute.”

The video showed the couple jamming, where Clare was seen laughing and stating that she loved the song. An extended version of the clip was uploaded to her now-unavailable Instagram story, where the two were seen kissing each other. It also included a few pictures of them.

Read on to find out more about Ryan Dawkins.

Ryan Dawkins is Mascot Sports CEO

The Bachelorette Season 16 lead Clare Crawley’s boyfriend Ryan Dawkins hails from Oakland, California. He is the CEO of Mascot Sports, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has been running the marketing agency for over six years. He described the company’s purpose on LinkedIn, which reads:

“We are igniting the rally for innovation through athletes, brands, and events. Mascot represents a top-tier stable of clients in the areas of sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing and athlete representation.”

Before Mascot Sports, Ryan was the president and founder of Project Sport (acquired by Racehorse, LLC). He pursued his Bachelors and Masters from San Francisco State University.

His bio on Mascot Sports’ website stated that he’s a “competitive athlete” who has finished second in the Race Across America from San Diego to Atlantic City and participated in multiple IRONMAN events.

It further reads:

“In recognition of his achievements, Ryan received Acquisition International’s Business Excellence Award for “Best CEO in the Events Sector” in 2015 for his contributions to the industry’s evolution.”

The bio also mentioned that Ryan has three daughters. Meanwhile, he is dating The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley, who recently made their relationship Instagram official.

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss split last year

Before The Bachelorette Season 16, Clare Crawley tried to find love on The Bachelor Season 18 and Bachelor In Paradise Season 1 and 2. She eventually fell in love with Dale Moss, who was one of the suitors on the 2020 season of The Bachelorette.

The two got engaged at the end of the ABC show and were seen traveling together. Things started going sideways a few months later as Dale announced in January 2021 that the couple had broken up.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received form so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

However, they got back together the next month and decided to give their relationship a second chance. However, in September 2021, Clare and Dale parted ways for good.

