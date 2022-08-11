Love, Game, Match cast list: Bachelorette star Dale Moss, Cristine Prosperi and others to feature in UP tv film

UP tv's all-new romantic drama Love, Game, Match, is coming up soon. Directed by Christine Conradt from a script written by Michael Perronne, Love, Game, Match follows the story of two high school teachers.

The official synopsis released by UP tv reads:

Economics teacher Liz teams up with handsome tennis coach Ted to organize the school carnival and navigates the dynamics of this new school, as well as the algorithms of her own heart.

The movie is scheduled for release this Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

The cast list of Love, Game, Match

Here is the cast list for the upcoming romantic comedy on UP tv.

Ted Packerson played by Dale Moss

Dale Moss is a 33-year-old former American footballer turned reality television personality. He used to play college football for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and was also a member of the offseason and practice squad rosters for the National Football League (NFL)'s Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. Moss has also played professionally for the Los Angeles Kiss of the Arena Football League (AFL) in 2014.

Dale Moss was also featured on the sixteenth season of ABC's The Bachelorette, where he met Clare Crawley. Moss was one of 42 potential single men vying for Crawley's attention. Ultimately, Clare Crawley chose Moss as her partner. The duo got together during the show and even got engaged afterwards, but ultimately ended up breaking up.

In the movie, Moss plays the role of tennis coach Ted, who gets paired with economics teacher Liz to organize a school carnival. Although the two do not see eye to eye, sparks fly between them.

Liz Harris played by Cristine Prosperi

Cristine Prosperi is a Canadian actor, singer and dancer who made her debut in acting with the 2007 released Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming and Your Beautiful Cul de Sac Home. She can also be seen starring in Family Channel comedy series The Latest Buzz .Her most prominent role was portraying Imogen Moreno on the long-running television series Degrassi.

Cristine Prosperi won the Best Performance in a TV Series – Leading Young Actress Award at the Young Artist Awards in 2012 for her role in the series Degrassi. Prosperi has also played Aria in the web series Totally Amp'd and Mikayla Walker in the film Open Heart.

In the movie, Christina Prosperi plays economics teacher Liz who gets paired up with tennis coach Ted to organize a school carnival in Love, Game, Match.

Others starring in Love, Game, Match

Apart from Moss and Prosperi Love, Game, Match brings a host of old and new faces. Here is the remaining list of characters and actors and the roles they play:

Gina: Brooke Burfitt

Tammy: Sylvia Grace Crim

Olivia Packerson: Kim Baptiste

Ariella: Emma Frances Burge

Darren Packerson: Fred Galle

Oren: Andrew Farrier

Jamie: Drew Breedlove

Pete: Spencer Crim

Betty: Susan LaBrecque

Dylan: Forrest Lynn

Courtney: Shannon Collins

Greg: Caleb Mercer

Catch UP tv's all-new romantic drama starring The Bachelorette star Dale Moss and Degrassi actress Christina Prosperi, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal