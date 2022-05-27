Love Under the Lemon Tree cast list: Maddison Bullock, Casey O'Keefe and others star in UP tv film

UP TV's latest romantic drama, Love Under the Lemon Tree is set to premiere on the network on May 29, 2022. A love story set in the gorgeous Serenity Island, the film stars Maddison Bullock and Anthony Coons in the lead roles, along with a talented cast of supporting actors.

Read further ahead to know more details about the cast and plot of UP TV's new romcom.

More about the Love Under the Lemon Tree cast

1) Maddison Bullock

Maddison Bullock plays one of the lead roles in Love Under the Lemon Tree. Bullock is a young and promising actor best known for her role in the film Ice: The Movie, which was also produced by her own production company called Maddness Pictures. In the film, she plays a figure skater named Bailey Grantham and reportedly performs all the stunts on her own, thanks to her experience in competitive figure skating.

Apart from Ice: The Movie, Bullock has been a part of several Netflix, Tru TV, NBC, and ABC films and shows.

2) Casey O'Keefe

Casey O'Keefe is a part of the Love Under the Lemon Tree cast in a pivotal role. O'Keefe is known for her films A Bride's Nightmare, Ray Donovan, and 2 Broke Girls. O'Keefe is 35 years old and is married to Adam Dedeaux. The couple have a son, named Ronan. She also holds a degree in Theatre Arts Performance from Hofstra University.

3) Anthony Coons

Actor Anthony Coons plays one of the lead roles in the film. Apart from Love Under the Lemon Tree, Coons is known for Hollywood and American Horror Story.

4) Michael Scovotti

The film also stars actor-writer Michael Scovotti in a significant role as Ash. He is best known for Babysplitters, Killer Profile, and Dared My Best Friend to Ruin My Life.

Love Under the Lemon Tree plot

The film revolves around a photographer, Becky, who enters a photography competition and sets off to Serenity Island, where she meets a handsome man named Joshua. The official synopsis of the film on UP TV reads:

''Travel photographer Beck enters a photography competition and heads to sunny Serenity Island. Staying at the town’s charming Lemon Tree Farm, Beck meets gruff but handsome owner Joshua, and the pair strike a deal: he’ll help her discover the town’s hidden gems if she helps with the farm’s PR. Working together is no walk in the park, but sparks soon fly when they discover they have more in common than they first thought… Could love be in the air, or will one big secret ruin the fledgling romance?''

The film is expected to be a heartwarming romcom about two unlikely couples who find love in the most unexpected ways. The preview for Lemon Under the Tree offers a peek into UP TV's characteristically lighthearted and warm tone. It also gives a glimpse of the gorgeous locales the film is shot in.

You can watch Lemon Under the Tree on Lifetime on May 29, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora