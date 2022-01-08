How did Lani Guinier die? Tributes pour in as esteemed Harvard Law professor dies aged 71

On January 7, law professor and civil rights scholar Lani Guinier passed away at 71. She served as an educator as she was a Bennett Boskey Professor of Law at Harvard Law School.

The news of her demise was shared with the students by the Dean of Harvard Law School, John F. Manning. He said:

“Lani Guinier was a giant — a historic figure in American law and the life of our Law School. Her scholarship changed our understanding of democracy — of why and how the voices of the historically underrepresented must be heard and what it takes to have a meaningful right to vote.”

Harvard Law School @Harvard_Law Lani Guinier was the first African-American woman to be tenured and a monumental presence at Harvard Law School. She devoted her life to justice, equality, empowerment, and democracy. hvrdlaw.me/38fc50Hq40X Lani Guinier was the first African-American woman to be tenured and a monumental presence at Harvard Law School. She devoted her life to justice, equality, empowerment, and democracy. hvrdlaw.me/38fc50Hq40X

Guinier was also the first woman of color when she joined Harvard Law School as a professor in 1998. Before joining the prestigious school, Guinier was nominated by former US President Bill Clinton to become an Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in 1993. However, he withdrew his nomination after a Republican campaign against the educator.

Lani Guinier’s cause of death

On Friday, as per the Memoriam by Harvard Law School, Lani Guinier passed away at an assisted living facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The publication further disclosed that she died following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease and its complications.

According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in US adults. The most common cause of death from the disease is caused by food substances or liquid going into the windpipe and causing an infection in the lungs. This, in turn, can lead to aspiration pneumonia.

Condolences pour in as the news of Lani Guinier’s demise was published

Several of her former students and colleagues took to Twitter to mourn Guinier’s loss and share their memories of the inspirational professor. Numerous tweets shared condolences for the late professor and stressed upon her contributions that uplifted the black community and supported student activists.

Elie Mystal @ElieNYC Sadden to learn that Lani Guinier has passed away.

She taught me pretty much everything I know about voting right and, more importantly, she taught me to be passionate about protecting them and defending them. Sadden to learn that Lani Guinier has passed away.She taught me pretty much everything I know about voting right and, more importantly, she taught me to be passionate about protecting them and defending them.

Sherrilyn Ifill @Sifill_LDF

Rest In Peace and Power, dear Lani.

#LaniGuinier A loss that means more to me than words can say. Civil rights atty, professor, my mentor, member of our ⁦ @NAACP_LDF ⁩ family. A mother of the 1982 amendments to the Voting Rights Act. A scholar of uncompromising brilliance.Rest In Peace and Power, dear Lani. A loss that means more to me than words can say. Civil rights atty, professor, my mentor, member of our ⁦@NAACP_LDF⁩ family. A mother of the 1982 amendments to the Voting Rights Act. A scholar of uncompromising brilliance.Rest In Peace and Power, dear Lani.#LaniGuinier https://t.co/r3TmI9KRZF

Imani Perry @imaniperry Lani Guinier is the reason I went to law school. And she became my professor. And gave beautiful advice and affirmation. She taught me, and I told her this, how to be critical at the site of my own privilege. Lani Guinier is the reason I went to law school. And she became my professor. And gave beautiful advice and affirmation. She taught me, and I told her this, how to be critical at the site of my own privilege. 💔

Khadijah A. Robinson @dijadontneedya In my very last class at Harvard, Lani Guinier gave us playdough. I got silly because that's me. But the first Black woman to ever be tenured at Harvard Law allowed me to be *myself* on my journey to becoming a lawyer, and that experience cannot be understated. Thank you, Lani. In my very last class at Harvard, Lani Guinier gave us playdough. I got silly because that's me. But the first Black woman to ever be tenured at Harvard Law allowed me to be *myself* on my journey to becoming a lawyer, and that experience cannot be understated. Thank you, Lani. https://t.co/h7hBgmiilt

derecka @dereckapurnell I don't even know what to say of Lani Guinier's passing. She was a giant and mentor to so many. She supported student activists. She played in Belinda Hall with my babies. If you were a Black student on your way to Harvard Law, you were told to look out for Tree and Lani I don't even know what to say of Lani Guinier's passing. She was a giant and mentor to so many. She supported student activists. She played in Belinda Hall with my babies. If you were a Black student on your way to Harvard Law, you were told to look out for Tree and Lani

Mondaire Jones @MondaireJones My heart breaks over the passing of my former professor, Lani Guinier. I will have more to say on the House floor next week, but here I will just note that she taught me everything I know about voting rights law. Now she joins the pantheon of great civil rights leaders in heaven. My heart breaks over the passing of my former professor, Lani Guinier. I will have more to say on the House floor next week, but here I will just note that she taught me everything I know about voting rights law. Now she joins the pantheon of great civil rights leaders in heaven. https://t.co/7EMSlTfWhH

Kristen Clarke @KristenClarkeJD #laniguinier Lani Guinier was one of the nation’s most dedicated civil rights lawyers and brightest scholars — she cared deeply about political representation and ensuring that all communities have voice in our democracy. We’ve lost a giant. #rip Lani Guinier was one of the nation’s most dedicated civil rights lawyers and brightest scholars — she cared deeply about political representation and ensuring that all communities have voice in our democracy. We’ve lost a giant. #rip #laniguinier https://t.co/7FN6f3lL1O

Janice OCG @JaniceOCG Lani Guinier was a trailblazer, warrior, and legal giant of my generation. She created a new depth for civil rights, voting rights, race, and race theory beyond great scholars who came before her and from whom she learned. RIP brilliant barrister, professor Sister. #LaniGuinier Lani Guinier was a trailblazer, warrior, and legal giant of my generation. She created a new depth for civil rights, voting rights, race, and race theory beyond great scholars who came before her and from whom she learned. RIP brilliant barrister, professor Sister. #LaniGuinier https://t.co/JXJlIZ8WBR

Ruthzee Louijeune @ruthzee4boston So much loss. Professor Lani Guinier was a giant. At @Harvard_Law I felt *so* lucky to learn from her genius on voting rights & democracy. She influenced my work in the field & how I think about representation. She’s left an indelible mark on this world. Prayers for her family. So much loss. Professor Lani Guinier was a giant. At @Harvard_Law I felt *so* lucky to learn from her genius on voting rights & democracy. She influenced my work in the field & how I think about representation. She’s left an indelible mark on this world. Prayers for her family. https://t.co/VZ8ILMyUfA

Meanwhile, Harvard Law School’s dean Manning shared:

“Lani devoted her life to justice, equality, empowerment, and democracy and made the world better as a result.”

Further adding,

“Her voice, her wisdom, her integrity, her bravery, her caring for others, her imagination and rigorous thinking, and her unerring sense of justice will inspire those who knew her and those who come to know of her life and legacy in the years to come.”

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Guinier served as the special assistant to Civil Rights Assistant Attorney General Drew S. Days. The renowned law professor also served as the leader of the voting rights project for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

