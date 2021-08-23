Who was Eric Wagner? Former "Trouble" singer dies at 62 due to COVID pneumonia

The original singer of metal band Trouble, Eric Wagner, has passed away after battling with COVID pneumonia. The vocalist based out of Chicago, Illinois, was 62 years old. News of Wagner’s passing was confirmed by his son on the night of August 22. He took to social media saying,

"Hey all this is Luke Wagner his oldest son. Eric Wagner has passed away."

Eric Wagner with Trouble bandmates (Image via Loudwire)

Along with being part of the doom metal band, Eric Wagner was also a vocalist for The Skull. His bandmate Chuck Robinson took to Facebook to announce Wagner’s death. Robinson wrote:

"This morning I awoke to the worst news... We are all truly devastated.. My dear friend, band mate and brother Eric Wagner has passed. Goodnight Tempter.. We love you.."

Less than a week ago, The Skull announced that the band was infected with the virus, including Eric Wagner. The doom metal group had released the following statement:

"We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday. While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely... Eric Wagner's bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful."

Who was Eric Wagner?

The longtime vocalist had been active in the rock music scene since 1979. Eric Wagner pioneered Trouble, which came to be known for the vocalist’s high-range and soulful voice. Wagner performed for seven band albums, including two signed with Rick Rubin’s Def Jam American label.

Wagner left Trouble in 2008 claiming that the touring life was tiring.

Aside from Trouble, he also sang for The Skull. Eric Wagner performed with Trouble bassist Ron Holzner for The Skull between 2011 and 2021.

Wagner had also contributed to psychedelic rock bands, including Lid and Blackfinger.

Eric had recently performed for The Skull but unfortunately had to cancel touring with The Obsessed due to the ongoing pandemic. The band had stated that they would “reschedule as much as we can and properly tour again when things calm down.”

Tributes poured in on Twitter mourning the loss of the beloved metal vocalist.

Gutted to hear about Eric Wagner, those first few Trouble albums were the soundtrack to pretty much all of our teenage years. RIP — 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐬 (@NickHolmesPL) August 23, 2021

In my opinion, Trouble’s self-titled record is the best American doom metal record ever made. RIP Eric Wagner…and once again, fuck ALL OF YOU who continue to treat COVID like it’s a fleeting thought. pic.twitter.com/pUKIvhpr4Y — Just Dad Again (@WesIsDad) August 23, 2021

It seems that Eric Wagner, one of metal's greatest and most unique singers, for Trouble and The Skull, has died after contracting COVID pneumonia. How utterly terrible. RIP, Eric. pic.twitter.com/ZDe0FLbonK — Jason Arnopp - Ghoster and Jack Sparks author 💙 (@JasonArnopp) August 23, 2021

Just heard the news that Eric Wagner passed away. One of my all time favorite vocalists for one of my all time favorite bands. Will be blasting Trouble nonstop in his honor today. Rest In Peace… pic.twitter.com/Xfyq7k9ToU — Connor (@afterallthedead) August 23, 2021

RIP Eric Wagner from TROUBLE. A horrible loss. #FuckCovid pic.twitter.com/5BpGtQv6EL — 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖜𝖓 𝖉𝖗𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗 (@shawndrover) August 23, 2021

RIP Eric Wagner from The Skull…😢We just played a show with them and The Obsessed a couple of weeks ago. #fuckcovid pic.twitter.com/2bK4eTOAcP — Gravehuffer band (@Gravehuffer) August 23, 2021

RIP Eric Wagner. An incredible vocalist for an incredible band. pic.twitter.com/ddc7muDqrF — jim d (@jdnard) August 23, 2021

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of legendary vocalist Eric Wagner. As fans of his work since the ‘80s it was an honor when Trouble took Icarus Witch on the road for our first tour ever. Condolences to his family, bandmates, and loved ones. #RIPEricWagner pic.twitter.com/yIQuUTfr8k — Icarus Witch (@IcarusWitch) August 23, 2021

Total fucking disbelief. We will miss your one of a kind voice Eric Wagner. Jam Trouble, the Skull, Lid, Blackfinger...all his bands today as loud as you can. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w9lCK9ZPAi — Jeremiah (@TooFastForBlood) August 23, 2021

Eric Wagner was not vaccinated at the time of his death, and the virus was fuelled by the new contagious delta variant.

