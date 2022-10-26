"Total mean girl vibes": Fans slam Kate after she says she "triumphed" over Shanae on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode marked the end of the Split Week twist. The ladies will be entering the beach after staying a week away from their original connections. However, as host Jesse Palmer said, they were entering a very different beach than when they had left.

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Logan broke up with Shanae after forming a connection with Kate. The latter, however, felt that she had "trimuphed" Shanae. Fans, however, didn't like Kate's attitude. One tweeted:

Bravoholic @Bravoholic16 Kate laughing at Shanae talking to Logan and pretending to cry gives me total mean girl vibes. Yuck. #BachelorInParadise Kate laughing at Shanae talking to Logan and pretending to cry gives me total mean girl vibes. Yuck. #BachelorInParadise

The Split Week twist saw the original couples on the show put their relationship to the test. The ladies were asked to spend a week at a different location, while new women entered the beach to potentially explore a connection with the men. Later on, the ladies were introduced to new men, leading to shaken dynamics and relationships being in jeopardy. Who will pass the test? Only time will tell.

Logan breaks up with Shanae on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer announced that the ladies were going to get back to the beach. Ahead of doing the same, they were extremely nervous about having to see their connections forming other relationships during the time they were separated. While Genevieve reunited with Aaron, all fears for Shanae came true when she realized Logan had formed another connection.

Logan revealed that although he thought about her a lot, he found someone who made him feel seen and heard. He also blamed Shanae for not being loyal to him in the beginning and "juggling two me" with him and James. She, however, felt that they were not the same stories and that he wasn't loyal to her.

Shanae was left with no words after her conversation with Logan and walked away. She then vented her frustration to Genevieve, who advised her to talk to Logan properly and say what was on her mind. Throughout the same time, Logan and his newfound romance with Kate also was solidified on Bachelor in Paradise.

Soon, Shanae went up to Logan and shared what's on her mind. She was furious ar him for building a connection with Kate. The star also added that although she was previously juggling between him and James, she still did so respectfully, hiding one from the other to ensure each of the men are respected. She, however, added that Logan never made his feelings about it clear. The latter confessed that he did, but she never heard him out.

Meanwhile, Kate was feeling bitter about the whole situation. She revealed that Shanae and her had a heated argument on the Women Tell All segment of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, making Kate feel that Shanae hadn't changed. She, however, wanted to talk to her and clear things out, but things just turned out to be worse.

The duo had another heated discussion on Bachelor in Paradise. While Shanae felt that it was unfair of Kate to pull Logan out of the conversation, Kate confessed that she could not be blamed for having a connection.

By the end of the conversation, Shanae walked away as she didn't want to talk anymore. Kate, however, confessed that although she saw something good in Shanae, she didn't believe that her fellow cast member had "turned over a new leaf," like what everyone said.

Fans dislike Kate's attitude on Bachelor in Paradise

Although Kate initially formed a connection with Jacob, she found a newfound romance with Logan. By the end of Logan and Shanae's breakup, Kate felt a "twisted satisfaction." In a confessional, she said:

"There is a twisted satisfaction in me feeling like I've kind of triumphed over Shanae. And definitely, there's, like, a little part of me, a little sadistic part, that relishes just a--just a--just a tiny bit. So yeah, I mean, it feels really good."

Fans were disappointed with Kate's attitude and took to social media to express their feelings. Check out what they have to say.

Kait Chura @hkchura

… you pursued Logan, knowing Sarah liked him

… you made out with Logan steps away from Shanae getting broken up with



Kate… you’re not getting a good edit, either.



#BachelorInParadise

ABC … you led Jacob on… you pursued Logan, knowing Sarah liked him… you made out with Logan steps away from Shanae getting broken up withKate… you’re not getting a good edit, either. #BachelorInParadise ABC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… … you led Jacob on… you pursued Logan, knowing Sarah liked him … you made out with Logan steps away from Shanae getting broken up with Kate… you’re not getting a good edit, either. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadiseABC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/t97qwoONqZ

Stephanie @stephaniemkayy2 I never thought I’d say this but I am on Shanae’s side. Kate is giving me mean girl vibes #BachelorInParadise I never thought I’d say this but I am on Shanae’s side. Kate is giving me mean girl vibes #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/ErBNn01q89

grassy ferret @grassyferret



#bachelorinparadiseabc #BachelorInParadise Okay sorry but Shanae is showing actual growth and trying to remove herself from these triggering interactions and Kate is being the villain and lowkey manipulating Okay sorry but Shanae is showing actual growth and trying to remove herself from these triggering interactions and Kate is being the villain and lowkey manipulating #bachelorinparadiseabc #BachelorInParadise

Alessandra Psomaras @APsomaras Hot take: Kate went after Logan to get back at Shenae, not bc she was actually interested in him #BachelorInParadise Hot take: Kate went after Logan to get back at Shenae, not bc she was actually interested in him #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/9zES0HEPuA

Airén @tristeIRL Kate is the last person to talk because she literally is egging this on she is a bully wow #BachelorInParadise Kate is the last person to talk because she literally is egging this on she is a bully wow #BachelorInParadise

Alita Petras @AlitaPetras #BIP Kate, you didn’t triumph over anyone. You ended up with a boy who doesn’t know what he wants. Congratulations? #BachelorInParadise Kate, you didn’t triumph over anyone. You ended up with a boy who doesn’t know what he wants. Congratulations? #BachelorInParadise #BIP

Apple🔮🌀 @AppleXenos Kate! You didn’t triumph over Shanae. You disrespected her boundaries when she said she didn’t want to talk but pushed her so you can have some screen time. #BachelorInParadise Kate! You didn’t triumph over Shanae. You disrespected her boundaries when she said she didn’t want to talk but pushed her so you can have some screen time. #BachelorInParadise

Morgan @morgangurka Kate’s coming off more like a mean girl that wants to get back at Shenae than someone who’s genuinely here for Logan. #BachelorInParadise Kate’s coming off more like a mean girl that wants to get back at Shenae than someone who’s genuinely here for Logan. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/pwwJpXg3xj

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. The cast members were embroiled in numerous conflicts, arguments and fights, leading to a significant amount of drama on the show. Viewers will have to keep watching to see how it all plays out.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes