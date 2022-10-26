"Total mean girl vibes": Fans slam Kate after she says she "triumphed" over Shanae on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode marked the end of the Split Week twist. The ladies will be entering the beach after staying a week away from their original connections. However, as host Jesse Palmer said, they were entering a very different beach than when they had left.
On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Logan broke up with Shanae after forming a connection with Kate. The latter, however, felt that she had "trimuphed" Shanae. Fans, however, didn't like Kate's attitude. One tweeted:
The Split Week twist saw the original couples on the show put their relationship to the test. The ladies were asked to spend a week at a different location, while new women entered the beach to potentially explore a connection with the men. Later on, the ladies were introduced to new men, leading to shaken dynamics and relationships being in jeopardy. Who will pass the test? Only time will tell.
Logan breaks up with Shanae on Bachelor in Paradise
On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer announced that the ladies were going to get back to the beach. Ahead of doing the same, they were extremely nervous about having to see their connections forming other relationships during the time they were separated. While Genevieve reunited with Aaron, all fears for Shanae came true when she realized Logan had formed another connection.
Logan revealed that although he thought about her a lot, he found someone who made him feel seen and heard. He also blamed Shanae for not being loyal to him in the beginning and "juggling two me" with him and James. She, however, felt that they were not the same stories and that he wasn't loyal to her.
Shanae was left with no words after her conversation with Logan and walked away. She then vented her frustration to Genevieve, who advised her to talk to Logan properly and say what was on her mind. Throughout the same time, Logan and his newfound romance with Kate also was solidified on Bachelor in Paradise.
Soon, Shanae went up to Logan and shared what's on her mind. She was furious ar him for building a connection with Kate. The star also added that although she was previously juggling between him and James, she still did so respectfully, hiding one from the other to ensure each of the men are respected. She, however, added that Logan never made his feelings about it clear. The latter confessed that he did, but she never heard him out.
Meanwhile, Kate was feeling bitter about the whole situation. She revealed that Shanae and her had a heated argument on the Women Tell All segment of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, making Kate feel that Shanae hadn't changed. She, however, wanted to talk to her and clear things out, but things just turned out to be worse.
The duo had another heated discussion on Bachelor in Paradise. While Shanae felt that it was unfair of Kate to pull Logan out of the conversation, Kate confessed that she could not be blamed for having a connection.
By the end of the conversation, Shanae walked away as she didn't want to talk anymore. Kate, however, confessed that although she saw something good in Shanae, she didn't believe that her fellow cast member had "turned over a new leaf," like what everyone said.
Fans dislike Kate's attitude on Bachelor in Paradise
Although Kate initially formed a connection with Jacob, she found a newfound romance with Logan. By the end of Logan and Shanae's breakup, Kate felt a "twisted satisfaction." In a confessional, she said:
"There is a twisted satisfaction in me feeling like I've kind of triumphed over Shanae. And definitely, there's, like, a little part of me, a little sadistic part, that relishes just a--just a--just a tiny bit. So yeah, I mean, it feels really good."
Fans were disappointed with Kate's attitude and took to social media to express their feelings. Check out what they have to say.
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. The cast members were embroiled in numerous conflicts, arguments and fights, leading to a significant amount of drama on the show. Viewers will have to keep watching to see how it all plays out.
Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.