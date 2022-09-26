“You're going to see the real me”: Shanae Ankney claims that fans will love her in Bachelor in Paradise 

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return with a brand new season on September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC and will bring equal doses of drama and romance.

Shanae Ankney, a former contestant on Season 26 of The Bachelor, is set to make her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise to find love. She was known to be the villain in her previous season, replacing Cassidy Timbrooks, and got involved in major criticism by fans. But is she bringing her villain vibe to the beach?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shanae revealed that she is letting go of her villain image and is looking for a fresh start. She said:

"I’m trying to stay out of drama this time. I would love more than ever to stay out of it, but I'm still going to speak my mind and tell the truth and be honest, so we will see. I think you're going to see the real me, you're going to love her, and then potentially watch me get engaged."

Shanae Ankney dishes more on her time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Shanae Ankney's reputation as the villain quickly rose during her time on The Bachelor Season 26. She kept the drama ablaze throughout the season as she called fellow contestants disrespectful names and even mocked another contestant's ADHD disorder. These incidents led her to reach fans' bad books, and she was heavily criticized by viewers.

She is now making her return to Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise and hopes to leave the past behind and start anew. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said:

"I want to shed it all away. I don't want to bring that character into Paradise at all...I want everyone to see who I am and reveal all my layers. [I want to] just be me. Just go in and be me and not listen to anyone but myself."

Going into another Bachelor Nation franchise show, Shanae described herself as "genuine, loving, caring, sweet, funny, still competitive," adding that she has numerous attributes that she would want everyone to see.

When she was cast for Bachelor in Paradise, fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the same. They weren't vibing with Shanae stirring up drama again and creating more issues. However, the contestant maintained that she would like to shed that layer and focus on getting to know fellow singles on the beach. She said:

"My regret [from The Bachelor], honestly, was not listening to my heart and going with what I thought was best. I don't think I gave [people] a chance, so getting to know everyone... building relationships this time, I think that is important."

Shanae further stated that she hoped that fellow women from her season on the beach would hear her out and give her another chance. She, however, felt that although it would be difficult at first, she would be her original self.

"I have a good feeling some people will be there, but I’m not worried. I’m [in a] different lane, [have a] different focus. I'm trying to go in, like, all me...I think that will they will see that and be like, 'Oh, OK. This is the real Shanae.' Hopefully they see that, they give me a chance and move on from there."

The contestant revealed that she was going onto the beach with "zero expectations" but hopes to meet all the potential men. This time, she also aims to get engaged at the end of the season.

Apart from Shanae, other contestants who are set to make their appearances on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 include Logan, Genevieve, Andrew S, Jill, Sierra, Justin, Brandon, Teddi, and Michael, among many others.

Viewers will have to tune in to the much-awaited premiere to see which of them find their forever partners.

