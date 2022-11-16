"She's insane": Fans slam newcomer Ency after she "begs" Andrew to stay on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode saw the appearance of popular Bachelor Nation alumni, including former Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and Becca Kufrin and fiance Thomas Jacobs, who joined the existing cast members for the show's "first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance" on the beach.

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Andrew decided to leave the show after his conversation with Jessenia, who accused him of not being honest with her about his feelings. However, Ency kept interrupting the conversation and asked him to leave with her, which he denied.

Eventually, when Andrew decided to leave, Ency "begged him to stay." Even after she asked him to stay a considerable number of times, Andrew left the show. Fans, however, slammed Ency for not respecting Andrew's wishes. One tweeted:

Silvy @silviaagarrido Andrew is so nice he’s trying so hard not to blow up on crazy Ency. She’s insane #bachelorinparadise Andrew is so nice he’s trying so hard not to blow up on crazy Ency. She’s insane #bachelorinparadise

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies."

The synopsis further continues:

"Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement – the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the ‘90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon?"

Andrew has a breakdown on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Jessenia decided to address her concerns with Andrew, who broke up with her to explore a connection with newcomer Ency. The bachelor has had a rough time this season and has not had a stable relationship. He began by connecting deeply with Teddi, but after her self-elimination from the show, he was left heartbroken.

Jessenia was part of the set of new female cast who entered the beach as part of the Split Week Twist and built a connection with Andrew. He was earlier very skeptical of connecting with Jessenia, however, he agreed after seeing the effort she had put in with him throughout the week while the girls were away.

Since then, viewers never got to witness Andrew and Jessenia's journey on the show as almost close to no screen time was allotted to the duo on Bachelor in Paradise. On this week's episode, Andrew confessed to having a hard time dealing with his emotions and his journey on the show, as he felt he didn't have the strongest connection with Jessenia.

After Ency appeared on the beach, Andrew decided to go on a date with her as he felt a pull towards her. The duo had a great time, following which he decided to break up with Jessenia. The latter, however, felt that her emotions were not addressed completely and decided to talk to him at the party.

The Bachelor in Paradise party turned south after a heated argument between Jessenia and Andrew. While he maintained that his heart was still with Teddi, Jessenia accused him of not being transparent with him and the fact that he kept changing his mind and was strung along with different women.

Although Ency interrupted them twice and asked Andrew to leave with her, he felt that he needed to end his conversation with Jessenia as he still wanted to be friends with her after the show wrapped filming. He revealed that he was still hung up on Teddi, prompting Jessenia to leave.

Eventually, Andrew decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise, and even after Ency "begged" him to stay, he decided against it. After a meltdown, even Ency decided to leave the show.

Fans were disappointed with Ency begging Andrew to stay on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans took to social media to slam Ency for forcing Andrew to stay. They felt it was embarrassing of her to "beg him," considering they had built a connection one day ago. Check out what they have to say.

veronica. @itssverxnica that man is exhausted he doesnt have it in him to deal with all that ency thought that by having an attitude and giving andrew ultimatums that he would come crawling to her but she only pushed him away 🤣that man is exhausted he doesnt have it in him to deal with all that #BachelorInParadise ency thought that by having an attitude and giving andrew ultimatums that he would come crawling to her but she only pushed him away 🤣😂 that man is exhausted he doesnt have it in him to deal with all that #BachelorInParadise

Reality TV Chats @realitytvchatss



OVER ONE DAY. ONE DAY OF KNOWING EACH OTHER. Ency meets Andrew a day ago, falls in love, threatens to give up on the relationship, then when Andrew decides to dip out from the craziness she begs him to stay & has an emotional breakdown over his departure.OVER ONE DAY. ONE DAY OF KNOWING EACH OTHER. #BachelorInParadise Ency meets Andrew a day ago, falls in love, threatens to give up on the relationship, then when Andrew decides to dip out from the craziness she begs him to stay & has an emotional breakdown over his departure. OVER ONE DAY. ONE DAY OF KNOWING EACH OTHER. #BachelorInParadise

Ezra @szadoesitbetter Watching Ency make a fool of herself begging Andrew to stay is giving me second hand embarrassment #BachelorInParadise Watching Ency make a fool of herself begging Andrew to stay is giving me second hand embarrassment #BachelorInParadise

𝓥𝓪𝓷𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓪 ♡ @0111vanessa Andrew puts everyone first over himself, now he's choosing himself and Ency is literally begging him not to. When he literally told her that his heart is somewhere else and she's still begging after knowing that she's not the one he wants #BachelorInParadise Andrew puts everyone first over himself, now he's choosing himself and Ency is literally begging him not to. When he literally told her that his heart is somewhere else and she's still begging after knowing that she's not the one he wants #BachelorInParadise

Female Perspective @SheOpinion I feel bad for Andrew. Ency is being ridiculous and so is Jessenia. #BachelorInParadise I feel bad for Andrew. Ency is being ridiculous and so is Jessenia. #BachelorInParadise

sona @swiftlydunphy andrew is allowed to clear his name when this is something aired on television, ency is being a spoiled little brat because he's not following her demands right away #bachelorinparadise andrew is allowed to clear his name when this is something aired on television, ency is being a spoiled little brat because he's not following her demands right away #bachelorinparadise

𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙮𝙚𝙤𝙣𝙨™ @bunkook that entire interaction between andrew and ency was the most embarassing thing i have ever seen like u literally met him yesterday #BachelorInParadise that entire interaction between andrew and ency was the most embarassing thing i have ever seen like u literally met him yesterday #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/YLY26nGBVD

Poohbearss @Poohbearss Andrew doing the right thing !! Ency acting psycho after knowing him a day and a half. Wishing Andrew the best ! #bachelorinparadise Andrew doing the right thing !! Ency acting psycho after knowing him a day and a half. Wishing Andrew the best ! #bachelorinparadise

Kelly Noon @kelly_noon I felt like Andrew saying he wanted to finish his conversation was pretty stand up like he’s not trying to just throw Jessenia to the side even though she’s being rude to him I don’t understand why Ency is freaking #BachelorInParadise I felt like Andrew saying he wanted to finish his conversation was pretty stand up like he’s not trying to just throw Jessenia to the side even though she’s being rude to him I don’t understand why Ency is freaking #BachelorInParadise

reality tv haver @fractaltea Ency low key trash for talking to Andrew about Jessenia like that when she’s literally RIGHT THERE. #BachelorInParadise Ency low key trash for talking to Andrew about Jessenia like that when she’s literally RIGHT THERE. #BachelorInParadise

Katie @katierochaa watching Ency beg Andrew to stay “just for one night” when he’s in tears saying how mentally unwell he is. YOU DONT CARE ABOUT HIM AT ALL !!!!! #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadise ABC watching Ency beg Andrew to stay “just for one night” when he’s in tears saying how mentally unwell he is. YOU DONT CARE ABOUT HIM AT ALL !!!!!#BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadiseABC https://t.co/ijgO0cqmuN

Zoey @belago_c Okay. Yup Ency is a psycho. Going from giving Andrew an ultimatum and the begging him to stay. RUN ANDREW RUN #bachelorinparadise Okay. Yup Ency is a psycho. Going from giving Andrew an ultimatum and the begging him to stay. RUN ANDREW RUN #bachelorinparadise

As this specific installment of Bachelor in Paradise comes to an end, the drama is amped up. While some couples are sure of each other and are ready to get engaged, others are still unsure about their connections. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out which pairs last until the end.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

