"She's insane": Fans slam newcomer Ency after she "begs" Andrew to stay on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode saw the appearance of popular Bachelor Nation alumni, including former Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and Becca Kufrin and fiance Thomas Jacobs, who joined the existing cast members for the show's "first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance" on the beach.
On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Andrew decided to leave the show after his conversation with Jessenia, who accused him of not being honest with her about his feelings. However, Ency kept interrupting the conversation and asked him to leave with her, which he denied.
Eventually, when Andrew decided to leave, Ency "begged him to stay." Even after she asked him to stay a considerable number of times, Andrew left the show. Fans, however, slammed Ency for not respecting Andrew's wishes. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of the episode reads:
"Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies."
The synopsis further continues:
"Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement – the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the ‘90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon?"
Andrew has a breakdown on Bachelor in Paradise
On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Jessenia decided to address her concerns with Andrew, who broke up with her to explore a connection with newcomer Ency. The bachelor has had a rough time this season and has not had a stable relationship. He began by connecting deeply with Teddi, but after her self-elimination from the show, he was left heartbroken.
Jessenia was part of the set of new female cast who entered the beach as part of the Split Week Twist and built a connection with Andrew. He was earlier very skeptical of connecting with Jessenia, however, he agreed after seeing the effort she had put in with him throughout the week while the girls were away.
Since then, viewers never got to witness Andrew and Jessenia's journey on the show as almost close to no screen time was allotted to the duo on Bachelor in Paradise. On this week's episode, Andrew confessed to having a hard time dealing with his emotions and his journey on the show, as he felt he didn't have the strongest connection with Jessenia.
After Ency appeared on the beach, Andrew decided to go on a date with her as he felt a pull towards her. The duo had a great time, following which he decided to break up with Jessenia. The latter, however, felt that her emotions were not addressed completely and decided to talk to him at the party.
The Bachelor in Paradise party turned south after a heated argument between Jessenia and Andrew. While he maintained that his heart was still with Teddi, Jessenia accused him of not being transparent with him and the fact that he kept changing his mind and was strung along with different women.
Although Ency interrupted them twice and asked Andrew to leave with her, he felt that he needed to end his conversation with Jessenia as he still wanted to be friends with her after the show wrapped filming. He revealed that he was still hung up on Teddi, prompting Jessenia to leave.
Eventually, Andrew decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise, and even after Ency "begged" him to stay, he decided against it. After a meltdown, even Ency decided to leave the show.
Fans were disappointed with Ency begging Andrew to stay on Bachelor in Paradise
Fans took to social media to slam Ency for forcing Andrew to stay. They felt it was embarrassing of her to "beg him," considering they had built a connection one day ago. Check out what they have to say.
As this specific installment of Bachelor in Paradise comes to an end, the drama is amped up. While some couples are sure of each other and are ready to get engaged, others are still unsure about their connections. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out which pairs last until the end.
Tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.