"We do not want to see this": Fans unimpressed with Ashley and Jared spending time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode featured the hopeful singles exploring new connections while some deepening their existing relationships. However, with new arrivals on a regular basis, anything is possible in the reality dating series. The episode witnessed laughter, love, tears and drama altogether.

On tonight's episode of the reality dating series, Ashley and Jared decided to spend some time on the beach, a place where they found love with each other and after a dramatic season are now married and have a kid. Fans, however, felt that it wasn't fair to the other contestants who are on the season. They also didn't want to see the couple on screen as they were former contestants. One tweeted:

Henry Chang 🥨 @t_witlessHen18 who do i need to contact from the bachelor producers to tell them we do not care about ashley and jared and we do not want to see this #BachelorInParadise who do i need to contact from the bachelor producers to tell them we do not care about ashley and jared and we do not want to see this #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/2GK1RGK7tS

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely popular since its premiere episode on September 27, 2022 and featured contestants who had formerly appeared on various seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. As they give love another shot, viewers will have to wait and see if their relationship works out in the series.

Fans react to Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley and Jared spending time on the beach

The previous week saw BiP success story couple Ashley and Jared visit the beach and guide fellow contestants on their journey to finding love like them. The couple spent some time together on the beach and reginited their romance.

Ashley and Jared met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and instantly hit it off. However, it was the latter's connection with Clare Crawley that left Ashley emotional throughout the season. In many flashback clips on the show, she was seen crying on losing out on her "perfect person," and also losing her best friend.

The couple had a pretty on-again, off-again relationship following which they got engaged on the beach while on their visit on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. They got married in 2019 and began a new chapter of their lives together. The duo shares a son named Dawson, who was born in February 2022.

Ashley and Jared got a date card for themselves and went on a one-on-one date, spending some quality time together.

Fans, however, were not impressed to see the couple on screen for so long when they felt production could have shown other relationships and connections. They took to social media to express their opinions. Check out what they have to say.

carly 👼🏼 @carlymvandamme Are the producers testing Jared and Ashley for a spin-off show of their own or something?? I just don’t get this #BachelorInParadise Are the producers testing Jared and Ashley for a spin-off show of their own or something?? I just don’t get this #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/Caj6lFe579

Chris Harrison’s Left Ass Cheek @livebachtweetz So THIS is why this season was extended to 20 somethin episodes? We could’ve cut all Ashley and Jared content out and cut it down an episode #BachelorInParadise So THIS is why this season was extended to 20 somethin episodes? We could’ve cut all Ashley and Jared content out and cut it down an episode #BachelorInParadise

kathleen @kathleen_hanley jared and ashley in paradise with everyone for some reason #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadise ABC jared and ashley in paradise with everyone for some reason #BachelorInParadise #BachelorInParadiseABC https://t.co/5axSNYxuwM

Bachelor in Paradise: here's another half our of Ashely & Jared's annoying antics!

#BachelorInParadise No one:Not a single soul:Bachelor in Paradise: here's another half our of Ashely & Jared's annoying antics! No one:Not a single soul:Bachelor in Paradise: here's another half our of Ashely & Jared's annoying antics! #BachelorInParadise

Are love triangles forming on Bachelor in Paradise?

Complications have arisen on the beach. With James and Aaron's arrival, things have taken a turn for the worse. Although Justin and Genevieve hit it off and were having a great time together, the latter sparked a connection with Aaron, leading her to question her relationship with Justin,

Later on, Genevieve confessed to Justin about not receiving enough attention and decided to focus her energy on her relationship with Aaron.

Similarly. Shanae and James also had a great time on Bachelor in Paradise and the former is now questioning the lack of effort from her previous connection, Logan. Will things work out between them? Only time will tell.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise is getting dramatic with each passing episode. With more twists coming up in the upcoming weeks, viewers will witness more drama and fights as the season progresses.

Tune in to a brand-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

