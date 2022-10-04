What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 3 air? BiP success story couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon set to make an appearance 

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is all set to give viewers another episode this week on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode is set to air the impending rose ceremony that has been long awaited by viewers.

The two-hour special will also feature former cast members and BiP success story couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who will give the current cast guidance about their romantic journey ahead.

This installment of Bachelor in Paradise has been dramatic since the premiere episode that aired on September 27, 2022. The first episode of the season saw several couples forming a strong connection, while others dealt with drama and love triangles. Sierra Jackson and Michael Allio, Serene Russel and Brandon Jones, and Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer have become established couples on the show.

Former Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley and Jared make an appearance

Ashley and Jared appeared on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and had an on-again, off-again relationship. In May 2018, the duo revealed that they were dating, after which they announced their engagement in June 2019. They then got married in August 2019 and began a new chapter of their lives together. The duo shares a son named Dawson, who was born in February 2022.

The couple is set to make an appearance on season 8 of the show. In the preview clip, the contestants are excited to see the duo on the beach. While Lace called it a "pleasant surprise," Jill revealed that they were the "Mom and Dad" of the show.

She said:

"They're literally like Bachelor Mom and Dad. Paradise worked for them and its so special for them to be here because this is where their love started."

Which couples were embroiled in drama on Bachelor in Paradise episode 2?

The beach was filled with chaos in episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise as cast members navigated their relationships. While some stuck to their first dates, others explored new connections that led to a significant amount of drama. What lies ahead for them in the upcoming episode? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

For now, let's look back on the memorable moments from Monday night's episode that are set to continue in a dramatic rose ceremony.

Victoria Fuller arrives as the newest addition to the cast

In the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller, who was previously seen on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, arrived at the beach to give love another shot. After a brief conversation with Logan and Johnny, she decided to take Justin out on a date. However, Genevieve, who had previously formed a connection with Justin, wasn't too happy about it.

Genevieve broke down as she worried she would be sent home on her birthday. While explaining his decision to accept Victoria's date card, Justin told Genevieve:

"I truthfully would want you to do the same thing. I like our connection, and I would want it to be the case where, like, we've explored other things and come back to each other."

Meanwhile, Justin and Victoria had a great time on the date, with the former believing he would have a "promising future" with the newcomer. Later on in the episode, the duo made an appearance and Justin confided in Michael and Andrew as he gave them details about the date, stating that he had "a great time with Victoria."

Chaos ensued as Justin conveyed the same to Genevieve. The former said that although it might not be what she wanted to hear, he had fun on his date. Genevieve was infuriated upon hearing this and said that she was "checked out." She further said:

"Did I hope you would come back and have a definitive answer? Of course, I did… From what I'm hearing, I don't think I'm what you want."

Romeo struggles to make sense of his feelings

Although Jill and Romeo formed a connection in the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise, he went ahead and explored a connection with Brittany.

He said:

"As much as I like Jill, I don't want to commit on day two to a relationship...really want to explore something with you..But I also want to do this without devastating Jill."

However, Brittany wasn't interested in him and in a confessional, mentioned:

"If he were to give me a rose, I would tell him I would rather get hit by a bus."

She then went on to see Jill and revealed details about her encounter with Romeo. This sent Jill into a spiral and she refused to talk to Romeo as he approached her, leaving him to have an emotional breakdown.

Ahead of the rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise, Romeo confessed:

"I made a big mess...Jill hates me because she feels like I have not been communicating with her well about the other connections that I'm exploring."

Although Jill agreed to accept his rose, she decided not to pursue the relationship further and said that the "door is firmly shut." After failing to form a connection with both Brittany and Kira, the episode ended with Romeo in tears.

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise It's a fact – The boys are back on the beach!! Catch #BachelorInParadise 's new arrivals tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! It's a fact – The boys are back on the beach!! Catch #BachelorInParadise's new arrivals tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/P9PrlwgbiR

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has only upped its drama quotient with this installment. The cast members are in for numerous twists and turns this season that will leave them stunned and looking for answers. Viewers will have to keep watching to see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Bachelor in Paradise this Tuesday on ABC.

