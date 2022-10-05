Who are Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall? Bachelor in Paradise duo goes on double date after their surprise arrival

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall left Bachelor in Paradise season 7 together. They did not find love on the beach but did showcase the best bromance that Bachelor franchise fans have ever seen. The duo was seen together on tonight’s episode of the show (season 8, episode 4) and were given double date cards.

James, 31, is a software salesman while Aaron, 27, is an insurance agent. James comes from La Jolla, California. Aaron is from San Diego and met James for the first time in 2021 on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelor.

The duo met again in paradise season 7 and grew a thick bond. They cared about each other more than dating other women. They left the beach together after many unsuccessful dates. After the show, James moved to San Diego and they are roommates now.

They arrived on the show tonight and completely swept all the girls off their feet. After some discussions, Aaron and James decided to go on a double date with Genevieve and Shanae respectively.

Both had previously gone on a two-on-one date on The Bachelor season 26 and Shanae spread around a rumor that Genevieve was sleeping with Aaron at the time.

Despite some doubts, the double date was successful. Genevieve did not want to jump into a relationship but did have a fun time with Aaron. Shanae kissed James and said that she was feeling a lot of emotion with James.

Bachelor in Paradise fans react as Aaron and James arrive on the beach

Bachelor in Paradise fans took to Twitter to welcome their favorite duo to the show.

Molka @MolkaMadness Aaron and James do make me laugh on this show. I love a good hetero bromance! #BachelorInParadise Aaron and James do make me laugh on this show. I love a good hetero bromance! #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/8Kww14e4IG

LilBravoB*tch✨ @lilbravobitch33 #BachelorInParadise Having Aaron, James, and Rodney back on my screen feels so comforting, it’s like Christmas in October🥹🫶🏼 Having Aaron, James, and Rodney back on my screen feels so comforting, it’s like Christmas in October🥹🫶🏼💞 #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/SBSXwIFgcG

lebratoring @lebratoring Currently playing Siblings or Dating with Aaron and Genevieve #BachelorInParadise Currently playing Siblings or Dating with Aaron and Genevieve #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/wzN0r8CT8G

MoodieforBach @MoodieforBach ok but what if… aaron and james… fall in love… with each other #BachelorInParadise ok but what if… aaron and james… fall in love… with each other #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/F1wCHxy33k

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise tonight?

Tonight on Bachelor in Paradise, the cast was seen getting worried about the rose ceremony. This week, the men held roses and were asked to send three women home. Casey joked about the tense 'disarray' situation by saying that the gods are having fun tonight. Romeo was seen crying but others felt that he had brought the complicated decision to himself, to send one of his lovers home.

Hailey said that she was worried about not having a secure relationship like Brandon. Lace and Hailey both had private conversations with Jacob and tried to convince him to give them the rose. Kira, however, took it one step further by wearing leaves, just like Jacob did when he arrived.

She said that she wanted to be the Jane for Jacob's Tarzon. Britanny felt that she had made some bad decisions on the show. Victoria wanted to know Justin's true intentions and later had a private conversation with him. She was sweating but was happy after learning that Justin was serious about her.

Michael gave his rose to Sierra. Logan gave it to Shanael while Romeo gave it to Jill after apologizing to her. Victoria was shocked to learn that Justin gave his rose to Genevieve. She was saved by Johnny.

Andrew, unshockingly, gave the rose to Teddi. After the rose ceremony, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, and Kira Mengistu were eliminated from the show. Hailey stated that she had not even received a single rose during her time on The Bachelor.

Teddi later realized that she was not interested in Andrew and after a heartbreaking conversation with him, left the beach alone without telling anyone. This shocked Andrew and her new love interest Rodney.

Bachelor in Paradise airs twice every week, Monday and Tuesday, on ABC at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far