What time will Celebrity IOU 2022 premiere on HGTV? Release date, format, and more details explored

Celebrity IOU 2022 is all set to premiere at 9/8c on Monday, November 14, 2022, on HGTV. The upcoming season will feature new heartwarming stories of gratitude and emotional home renovations by Hollywood A-listers.

In the new season of Celebrity IOU, renovators and the series’ executive producers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, will swing sledgehammers and bust through walls with eight new celebrities.

These celebrities will seek the help of the Scott brothers to renovate the homes of their dear ones as a way of saying thank you for being a part of their lives.

The premiere episode of Celebrity IOU will feature Cindy Crawford

The eight celebrities set to appear on Celebrity IOU are Cindy Crawford, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Terry Crews, Wilmer Valderrama, Cheryl Hines, Idina Menzel, and the late Leslie Jordan.

The premiere episode of Celebrity IOU will feature supermodel Cindy reaching out to the Scott brothers to help her best friend and trainer of more than a decade. The synopsis of episode 1, titled Cindy Crawford's Super Remodel, reads:

“To kick off the new episodes, Cindy Crawford will show appreciation to Sarah, her best friend and personal trainer of more than 15 years, by gifting her a major renovation of her family’s first home featuring a luxurious kitchen, living area and guest bathroom.”

Cindy wants to build an oasis for Sarah, as she has been struggling in her personal life. Sarah saved up to buy a house and make renovations but had to use those funds to pay medical bills after her husband was diagnosed with cancer. Cindy is now renovating Sarah's home, as she has been with the model through thick and thin.

Speaking about helping celebrities renovate the homes of a special someone, Jonathan told ET:

"It's wild too because some people think, 'Well, my gosh, why didn't these celebrities do this before?' These celebrities all have wanted to do something for these people selflessly for so long but when you think of the complexities of a renovation, that is not just something that anybody can bite off."

He further added:

"We do this day in and day out, and the fact that we can jump in and help, be that conduit to transform someone's life, someone who is so giving it's an unbelievable feeling."

Celebrity IOU will also feature an episode with the late actor and comedian Leslie Jordon. The episode was filmed days before his passing.

In the episode, Leslie will surprise his dear friends of 40 years, Newell Alexander, 87, and Rosemary Alexander, 81, with a home renovation. Speaking about them in the clip, Leslie said:

“They’ve just always been there for me. I had some struggles with alcohol, and a little drug use. I’m 25 years clean and sober, but they were instrumental in that too because they never judged me.”

The new season of Celebrity IOU is not only filled with emotional moments but has captured many hilarious takes of the stars as well. Speaking about some of the funny moments of Kate, Drew, and Terry on the show, Jonathan said:

"When you see Kate Hudson drop-kick the wall of a shed, you know she's a badass. And Drew Barrymore as well, came with like a 40-page inspiration board, basically did the entire design on this place before I even had a chance to do anything."

He added:

"So, I turn around all of a sudden Drew and Terry are shirtless jackhammering, all oiled up in the backyard of this place. I don't physically have those muscles that do that up here. I don't even know how that's possible!"

The all-new season of Celebrity IOU will air on HGTV on Monday, November 14, at 9/8c. The show can also be watched on Discovery+ on the same day.

Poll : 0 votes