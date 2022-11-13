What is Idina Menzel most famous for? Broadway singer all set to appear on HGTV’s Celebrity IOU 2022

Celebrity IOU is set to return to provide celebrities with a chance to show their appreciation towards those who have had an impact on their lives. The heartfelt series welcomes celebrities as they set out to surprise a loved one with an over-the-top secret renovation of their house as a token of love and appreciation.

HGTV’s press release about the show reads:

"HGTV’s blockbuster hit Celebrity IOU—an inspiration to legions of fans for its heartwarming stories of gratitude and emotional home renovations—will return on Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with eight new star-studded episodes."

It continued:

"Then, working side-by-side with network superstars and series’ executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers that will change their lives forever."

One of the celebrities set to appear on Celebrity IOU is actress, singer, and theater artist Idina Menzel, the voice behind Disney's Elsa. Her Broadway performances have won her an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and a Tony Award.

She has also succeeded in film, TV, and music, and was seen in the musical television show Glee. She has starred with Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, released multiple albums, and performed domestically and internationally.

She is now set to appear in the HGTV show to show appreciation to someone who stood by her and helped her through her musical journey.

The show is set to premiere on Monday, November 14 at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Idina Menzel is known as the Queen of Broadway

Idina Menzel, 51, is set to appear on Celebrity IOU. She is notably known for giving life to Elsa as a voiceover artist in Disney’s Frozen and singing the famous soundtrack Let it Go from the same movie. Her overall success and achievements have earned her the title of Queen of Broadway.

The American actress, singer, and songwriter was born in Manhattan, New York, in a Jewish household. She started getting paid gigs soon after turning 15 by singing at weddings and bar mitzvahs and continued to do so even after finishing high school.

The star rose to fame as Maureen in Broadway’s Rent and her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked helped boost her career. Her role in the play also made her one of the most recognized Broadway performers and earned her a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

The Celebrity IOU star was applauded for her powerful and emotional performances. Her bio states that she has played to sold-out audiences and demonstrated that she is “one of the great performers” of her time. The Denver Post called her the Streisand of her generation, while The New York Times praised her for being an entertainer with a phenomenal voice.

She set foot in Hollywood in 2001 with a minor role in Kissing Jessica Stein and continued to appear in several movies over the years.

In 2012, she did her first live concert, which featured an orchestra led by Marvin Hamlisch, called Idina Menzel Live: Barefoot at the Symphony.

Throughout her acting career, she released multiple albums, including Here (2004), I Stand (2008), a Christmas album in 2014, and Idina in 2016. She previously appeared in Disney’s Enchanted and is now set to appear in Disenchanted by the same production company.

On the HGTV show Celebrity IOU, Idina will be joined by seven other celebrities who also want to surprise someone with a special renovation. These include Cheryl Hines, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Terry Crews, Cindy Crawford, Leslie Jordan, and Wilmer Valderrama.

The show is set to premiere on Monday, November 14, and will be one of Leslie’s last appearances on television before his untimely and unfortunate demise in October.

