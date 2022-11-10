What is Cindy Crawford’s net worth? Actress’ fortune explored as she’s set to appear in Celebrity IOU season 5 episode 1

Celebrity IOU is set to premiere on Monday, November 14, 2022, and is set to feature eight celebrities as they gift someone in their lives a home renovation as a token of appreciation. The show will be hosted by brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. They have noted that the show is inspired by people who have helped others climb the ladder to success.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Home renovation experts, brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, help Hollywood A-listers surprise their dear ones with splendid and heart-warming home renovations."

The eight celebrities set to appear on Celebrity IOU are Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Wilmer Valderrama, Cheryl Hines, Idina Menzel, and Leslie Jordan.

The HGTV show is set to premiere on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Cindy Crawford’s net worth explored ahead of her appearance on Celebrity IOU

One of the "Original Models," Cindy Crawford was one of the most well-known celebrities during the 80s and the 90s. She married Rande Gerber in 1998 and they have two daughters together. Their cumulative net worth is $400 Million, while her stand-alone net worth is approximately $200 million.

The American model was born in 1966 in DeKalb, Illinois. She has two sisters, Chris and Danielle, and also had a brother who passed away at the age of 3 after battling leukemia.

Her modeling career began while she was still in high school and took part in a fashion shoot for a local store. She participated and finished second in the Elite Model Management’s Look of the Year at the age of 17. Crawford was signed by the Elite New York modeling agency in 1986 after dropping out of Northwestern University.

As a model, she has worked with multiple magazines including Vogue, People, Cosmopolitan, and Elle. She has walked the ramp for multiple designers and was also featured in campaigns for various brands.

The Celebrity IOU star's modeling career gained her a huge following after which she started to venture into other industries. In the 90s, she started releasing her own workout videos, starting with Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body in 1991. Her other videos include Cindy Crawford: The Next Challenge Workout, Cindy Crawford: A New Dimension, and Mini-Muscles with Cindy Crawford and the Fit-Wits.

Crawford took a sabbatical from modeling in 2000 and started focusing entirely on her life as an entrepreneur. She launched Meaningful Beauty in 2005 alongside Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, followed by Cindy Crawford Home Collection in the same year.

The star, who is set to appear in Celebrity IOU, also launched Cindy Crawford Style home goods lines in 2009. She returned to the fashion industry in 2011 and has appeared on multiple magazine covers and in shows over the years.

The Celebrity IOU celebrity believes in giving back to society and has helped multiple organizations over the years. This included the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s pediatric oncology program, and is a member of the Ronald McDonald House Charities’ celebrity board and many more.

The couple together has invested heavily in real estate over the years, starting with an oceanfront property in Malibu that they paid $1.85 million in 1998. Before listing the house in 2019 for $7.5 million, they used to put it up as a rental for $45,000 per month.

Their other investments include multiple properties in Malibu, a mansion in Beverly Hills, and a mansion in El Dorado Golf & Beach Club community in Los Cabos, Mexico that they later sold.

Cindy Crawford is one of the eight celebrities set to appear in Celebrity IOU and is the richest of them all. While not much can be said yet about the renovations she has in mind, rest assured, the star won’t hold back.

Tune in on November 14 at 9 pm ET to see what the show entails. Episodes of the show will be available to stream on HGTV GO the same day they air.

