How is Lark related to supermodel Cindy Crawford? Claim to Fame contestant identity exposed as she gets eliminated ahead of season finale

Claim to Fame aired a brand new episode on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour time frame witnessed the remaining contestants put their best foot forward. As the stakes got higher with each passing episode, the participants tried their level best to uncover each other's celebrity identities.

Pepper chose to guess Lark's relative on this week's episode of Claim to Fame. Lark was revealed to be supermodel Cindy Crawford's niece. The model was Lark's mother's sister.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the reality competition premiered on July 11, 2022, and has been popular among viewers due to its engaging format and exciting challenges. As the remaining players inch closer to the finale, deeper alliances have been formed.

Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 9 provides crucial clues

On this week's episode of Claim to Fame, the five remaining contestants, Logan, Pepper, LC, and Lark, participated in an exciting challenge that provided clues hinting at their celebrity relatives. As the finale looms large, every hint is helpful at this stage of the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode titled A Blind Dog in a Meatshed reads:

"After a dramatic Guess Off, the remaining four housemates grapple with loyalty, betrayal and their moral compasses while inching closer to victory. The challenge tests the contestants’ knowledge about the celebrity relatives with clues pointing to their nicknames, careers, celebrity romances and TV appearances."

The synopsis further continues:

"For a second week in a row, the winner does not receive immunity but does receive the final wine room clue. The final Guess Off before the finale is an emotional one in the penultimate episode."

As the Claim to Fame contestants reeled from the previous episode, Lark opened up to LC about being blindsided. The duo didn't exactly make amends. However, they realized that they were playing two different games.

The contestants had to put the correct clues into the right box for the challenge. The clues were related to their celebrity nicknames, rumored romances, and television appearances, amongother topics. While there were no bottom two, each contestant got to vote in the guess-off.

LC won the challenge and protected her clue from being revealed. She got all of Lark's clues correct and wanted to collaborate with Logan for the same. Logan also revealed that he and LC had an alliance and had to decide between Lark and Pepper for a top three position.

However, Lark's clue left Pepper confused. LC convinced Logan and Pepper about Lark's celebrity relative Cindy Crawford. Meanwhile, LC revealed that she needed Pepper to figure out Logan's identity. Lark thought Pepper was about to reveal LC's identity, unaware she would get blindsided on Claim to Fame.

Pepper was chosen to guess a contestant's celebrity relative in the final guess-off. While Lark thought the former would choose LC as planned, another blindside was waiting for her. Pepper chose to reveal Lark's celebrity identity of being Cindy Crawford's niece and was eliminated from the show ahead of the finale.

Claim to Fame finale will have three contestants, Logan, LC, and Pepper, put their best foot forward to win the title and a grand cash prize of $100,000. However, the finale will be gripping.

Don't forget to tune in to the final on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on ABC.

