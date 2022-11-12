What is Terry Crews’ net worth? Celebrity IOU guest star’s fortune explored ahead of season 5 premiere

Actor Terry Crews will appear on Celebrity IOU to renovate the house of a dear person who has been with him through his difficult times. The new season of Celebrity IOU will air on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV.

On the new season of Celebrity IOU, Terry Crews will do an "Outdoor Upgrade" for his driver. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Actor and superstar Terry Crews teams up with Jonathan and Drew to deliver his close friend and driver a stunning upgrade to his home's backyard. Terry pulls out all the stops with a stylish outdoor kitchen, dining space and top-of-the-line outdoor gym.”

Celebrity IOU guest star Terry Crews has net worth of $25 million

Terry Crews is a producer, author and professional athlete. He is also a Daytime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and NAACP Image Award nominated actor.

Former NFL player Crews has a net worth of $25 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. However, he did not find great success as an NFL defensive end and linebacker. He achieved celebrity status only after entering the entertainment world. Crews has amassed the majority of his wealth through hosting TV shows and starring in various films and television series.

Crews quit the NFL and moved to Los Angeles in 1997 with the hope of becoming an actor. His acting career kickstarted in 1999, with Battle Dome. After which, Crews' primarily appeared in commercials and music videos. He got his first major break in Friday After Next.

In 2004, he again landed a substantial role in the hit comedy White Chicks. Post this, Crews starred in various other projects like The Longest Yard, Blended, Expendables, Rumble, and more.

However, Crews is well known for his role as Julius Rock on the sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris (2005 to 2009) and as Terry Jeffords on Fox and NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021).

He was also loved as a host on America's Got Talent and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, among others. Crews has also worked in various humorous Old Spice TV commercials.

He has also lent his voice to animations such as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and American Dad!. From 2010 to 2011, Crews starred in his own reality series, The Family Crews on BET.

As an entrepreneur, Crews and fashion designer Nana Boateng founded a design company called Amen & Amen. This later entered the film production sector as a "virtual production studio" based in Pasadena, California in 2021.

He has also written several books, including Terry's Crew, Tough: My Journey to True Power, Come Find Me along with Together: How Fame, Failure and Faith Transformed Our Lives with wife Rebecca King. In 2014, Crews released his autobiography, Manhood: How to Be a Better Man or Just Live with One.

On March 10, 2021, he announced the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency $POWER.

Crews will now be seen on the new episode of Celebrity IOU. The last season of the show that aired earlier this year had attracted 16.8 million viewers and has been #1 cable program during its run.

Tune in on HGTV on Monday to watch the new season of Celebrity IOU, featuring eight new Hollywood A-listers thanking deserving friends or mentors through home renovations.

