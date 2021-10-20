Guide to purchase Free Fire diamonds for Diwali Top Up event

To entice players to buy diamonds, the premium in-game currency, Garena introduces unique top-up events to Free Fire. They provide the game's community with a variety of incentives for purchasing a respective number of diamonds.

As part of the Diwali festivities, a few events have already started in Free Fire. On 15 October 2021, a top-up event called "Diwali Top Up" made its way into the battle royale title. Users stand an opportunity to get an exclusive emote alongside several loot crates for free.

How to top-up Free Fire diamonds and get the Mind It emote

These two are rewards of the event (Image via Free Fire)

In the top-up event, players can obtain 3x Soloist and Disc Jockey weapon loot crates and the Mind It emote if they purchase a total of 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively, in Free Fire.

It should be noted that the rewards are free, but the players would have to spend real money to buy the respective number of diamonds. Here are the steps for doing so:

Step 1: To begin with, gamers must tap on the "Diamond" symbol after opening Free Fire on their devices.

Players should click on this icon to visit the top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: There will be a range of top-up options available to players and the same will show up on their screens. They can then decide on the number of diamonds that they need and proceed with the purchase.

Gamers can select the required one and go ahead with the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon completion of the payment process, they will receive the diamonds. Next, they can visit the Events section to claim the rewards from the top-up event.

It should be noted that the top-up event will end tomorrow, i.e., 21 October 2021.

Also Read

Also, Knightclown, a well-known data miner, has leaked the Diwali event calendar. The following are the expected dates for the upcoming events:

Lone Wolf Mode Open (from 25 October 2021 to 4 November 2021)

Charge the Portal to Come Home (from 25 October 2021 to 7 November 2021)

Pick your Diwali Hampers (from 29 October 2021 to 7 November 2021)

Rang De Rangoli (from 29 October 2021 to 7 November 2021)

Countdown to Diwali (from 1 November to 4 November 2021)

Claim free Magic Cube (on 4 November 2021)

Diwali Party (on 4 November 2021)

After Party Gifts (from 5 November 2021 to 11 November 2021)

Edited by Sabine Algur