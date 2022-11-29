ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10 premiered on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET. In the second hour of the two-episode special premiere, the Watkins family from Las Vegas won $50,000 and a special christmas trophy for their incredibly large christmas decorations.

Bryan, a drag queen performing under the name Shannel, impressed host Taniya with their heavy decoration gifts, a 1000-pound ornament (brought in by a crane), a 14-foot-long fabulously dressed joker coming out of the box, multiple 350-400 pound garlands, and a fresh touch of real roses. Bryan also had one 16-foot-long star which weighed 2000 pounds, and fake big icebergs on the front porch.

Their house itself was entirely decorated with christmas elements and the kitchen smelled like sweets. Bryan changed all of their kitchen knobs to gold color and added gametophores to the decorations. Overall, the house had 25 animatronics and a ceiling covered with fake peppermints.

Taniya said that Shannel's crazy artistry was beyond her, adding that the whole house was filled with their "Christmasy imagination." The Great Christmas Light Fight fans were also blown away by the small elements of perfection in the house, including the small fake animals in the garlands, and felt that the Watkins family deserved the win.

The Great Christmas Light Fight fans can't stop gushing about the Christmas decorations by the Watkins family

During the episode, Bryan revealed that their house was filled with these decorations for five months and that they allowed 3000 to 5000 people into their home to see them.

They also live in the same Las Vegas home.

Taniya praised Bryan's big heart and said that she did not want the tour to end. The Great Christmas Light Fight fans were also impressed by the "next level" decorations done by Bryan and their family.

What else happened on The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10 premiere?

This week on The Great Christmas Light Fight, the Henderson family from San Luis Obispo decorated their house with a miniature-golf inspired theme. Besides having tiny little characters and a snowball path with many obstacles, the house also had an aerial view of shooting stars on their roof.

The family shared that they had built everything by hand and that gave the family members some bonding time.

The Allison family in Havana prepared a detailed musical and light shower with over 100 lights per foot on every pole and a total of a quarter of a million lights throughout their yard.

Taniya loved the initial light show along with the music in the background and was blown away by the spectacular light movement in the arches.

The Pazzini family from New Jersey took Taniya on a tour around the world with an Eiffel tower, disco lights, Flamingos and Japanese fish, all handmade within their yard.

The next episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight will air on ABC on Monday, December 5 at 8 pm ET.

