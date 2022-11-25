Who is Taniya Nayak from The Great Christmas Light Fight? Renowned interior designer is all set to host ABC show

The Great Christmas Light Fight returns for another season of bright lights and Christmas displays. The show will bring back Taniya Nayak, the renowned interior designer, to judge which family has the best winter wonderland, as they hope to win $50,000. Taniya has been a part of the show since 2016 and is ready to return for another season.

ABC’s official synopsis reads:

"The next installment of the “lit” series showcases America’s brightest houses with the help of celebrity judges and Christmas décor aficionados – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak."

It continues:

"In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation as viewers will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy."

Taniya Nayak set to judge who has the brightest house in The Great Christmas Light Fight

The Great Christmas Light Fight is set to kick off on Monday, and with it comes the return of renowned interior designer Taniya Nayak. The Boston-based home designer was born in Nagpur, India, and was raised in Boston. Nayak's style has been largely influenced by her father, who is an architect.

Taniya was ranked in the top 10 of India’s New England Business Women of the Year in 2004 and was nominated once again in 2017. She also received an Excellence in Design Award from ASID in 2011.

The TV star founded her design firm, Taniya Nayak Design Inc., in 2005, which focuses on creating residential and commercial spaces with "broad appeal and personal connection," as stated in her bio.

The Great Christmas Light Fight host first appeared on TV as part of ABC Family’s Knock First, where she was one of the four designers on the show. Taniya has since then appeared on many different shows and networks and starred in shows in which she shared her wisdom and knowledge about interior design.

Her HGTV bio states:

"Known for her sunny smile and sharp eye, Taniya Nayak's approachable take on interior design has won her fans ranging from first-time homebuyers to rock stars."

It continued:

"A knack for bringing rich textures and unexpected finishes together with practical, real-life functionality has made her a go-to design expert on major networks including ABC, HGTV and Food Network."

HGTV shows that she has been a part of include Battle on the Beach, a beach property renovation competition where she appeared as an advisor for the contestants along with Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington. Following this, Nayak appeared in Designed to Sell, Build It Forward, House Hunters on Vacation, Urban Oasis, and HGTV Showdown. The renowned interior designer also appeared in Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible.

Due to her amazing performances in different shows, she became a well-known figure in the design world and went on to become the spokesperson of Ellen Degeneres’s home product line, ED on Air, in 2015.

The Great Christmas Light Fight co-host believes in giving back to society and plays an active role in fundraising for organizations such as Akshaya Patra, No Kid Hungry, Room to Dream, Habitat for Humanity, Together She Can, and many more.

Tune in on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET to see what happens when The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10 premieres on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes