Holiday Wars 2022 (season 4): Meet the judges of the Food Network show

Holiday Wars returns just in time for “eggnog and Yule logs.” The show will challenge elite bakers to create unique and extravagant cakes, and their brief is “whimsical holiday tales.”

The winner walks away with a paid trip to see the amazing Northern Lights in Iceland and the Holiday Wars championship title. But the road to victory will not be easy, as standing between them and the grand prize are Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira, who will decide in each episode who moves forward and who leaves empty-handed.

The show’s press release reads:

Holiday Wars will premiere on Sunday, November 6, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequiera serve as judges on Holiday Wars season 4

Shinmin Li

The decorated pastry chef, who just finished judging Halloween Wars, is set to return to celebrate another festival on the Food Network. Li has built her career around design, conversations, and the “insanely rewarding feeling” of putting her soul into her food. The chef believes that shared meals bond people together but also knows that cooking delicious and soulful food takes time. It was this thought that led her to create the Kora Community.

The Kora Community aims to represent the different types of people and families who lead busy lives and want to enjoy life despite leading such demanding lives.

The mission statement reads:

"We represent the growing trend of busy bees in our country - dual working families, single parents, aging adults, caregivers, and everyone who is just trying to keep their heads above water and enjoy this thing called - Life Moments."

Aarti Sequeira

The Holiday Wars judge has a diverse palette which is credited to her upbringing, culture, and travels. She was born in India and raised in Dubai and completed her education in Britain and it shows in her food. Before her career as a television and culinary personality, the chef worked as a journalist after graduating from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

Sequeira is also a judge on Guy's Grocery Games.

She believes that by breaking bread together, they can “break barriers.” Her bio reads that she loves bringing people together through her food. It further reads:

"I’m on a quest to bring us back to the table so we can relish our loved ones, embrace future friends and give thanks to the One from whom all good things come. I create cookbooks, appear on your TV."

The duo, who were previously seen in Halloween Wars, are on a quest to analyze and judge baked goods on Holiday Wars season 4. The show airs on November 6, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network. The episodes will also be available on Discovery+.

