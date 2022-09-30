What time will A Cut Above 2022 premiere on Discovery? Format, release date and more

Reality competition show A Cut Above is all set to pit 12 expert carvers in an intense battle, allowing them to showcase their impeccable skills, along with a chance to win a cash prize in the process. The show will allow its participating carvers an opportunity to turn ordinary logs into pieces of art.

The show's official description states:

"A competition like no other, A CUT ABOVE puts 12 of the best chainsaw carvers from across the world to the ultimate test of creativity, strength, and skills, as they turn ordinary logs into extraordinary works of art. "

A Cut Above, which will have Katherine Dowson and Ryan Cook presiding over as judges, is all set to premiere on Sunday, October 2, at 10 pm ET, on Discovery.

More details about the plot and the participants of A Cut Above

According to Discovery, the show will test the contestants’ “artistry, stamina, and carving skills.” The participants will use chainsaws as their brushes and create the most unique pieces of art in an attempt to win the $50,000 prize.

During the 12-week competition, contestants will compete in two tasks (the Quick challenge and the Master Carve) each week, hoping to avoid elimination. The contestant who outlives the rest will win the title of A Cut Above.

The contestants, who are set to compete in the wood carving show are:

Andrew Mallon

Aya Blaine

Bongo Love

Brigitte Lochhead

Chris Wood

Jesse Toso

Joel Palmer

John Hayes

Junior Henderson

Ryan Villiers

Sam Bowsher

Sylvia Itzen

In a conversation with Canada.com, HGTV’s Ryan Cook said that the show is about "artists who are exposing themselves to the world through sculpture and telling stories", further stating:

"You’re going to see a lot of funny things, a lot of emotions, quite a bit of tears, maybe a few accidents here and there, and some unexpected twists that even shocked me."

Cook hopes that the reality show will inspire potential carvers to explore the craft and expand their horizons. He wants viewers to understand how complex the art form can be, adding:

"This is just going to blow the lid off the cliche of what you think chainsaw carving is, and how it’s growing."

Who will be hosting Discovery's A Cut Above?

Canadian actor Adam Beach, who was seen in Disney’s Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale, will be seen hosting the reality competition show.

Beach also won the "Audience Award" and "Filmmakers Trophy" at the Sundance Film Festival for his role in Smoke Signals.

The host of the show had stated previously:

"I’ve never done a reality show. It seemed like an easy gig, I would just be the host and smile and wave. I didn’t realise I would fall into the empathy that all these carvers put into their pieces of art."

He further added that viewers will definitely see him "shedding a tear or two" during his hosting stint, as each of the carvers tell a personal story with each piece they presented and he couldn't help but "fall into it".

So don't forget to tune in to the grand premiere of A Cut Above, on Sunday, October 2, at 10 pm ET, only on Discovery.

