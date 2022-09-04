What time will HGTV’s Renovation Impossible Season 1 premiere? Format, release date and more details explored

Season 1 of HGTV's new home renovation-based show, Renovation Impossible, is set to premiere on September 8, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET/PT. Featuring Dallas-based contractor Russell J. Holmes, the show will feature the complete renovation of stalled houses that were facing problems due to their owner's unreal expectations.

In the new season, host Russell will fix these houses that are not getting renovated due to the lack of sufficient funds. So he will step into these cases and thrift items that will complete the renovation of these houses. He will receive a tight budget to do so and will have to make the impossible renovation happen within that.

The official synopsis of Renovation Impossible reads:

Dallas-based contractor Russell J. Holmes will assist clients with limited funds to speed up their stalled home renovations. Russell, who is best known for his work on Discovery’s Garage Rehab and Fast N’ Loud, will save projects plagued by homeowners’ exaggerated expectations and divergent design preferences throughout the season.

What to expect from the premiere episode of Renovation Impossible ?

In the premiere episode, viewers will meet the family of four, Jessica and Joseph, who lives in a hodge-podge, mid-century house that needs a major makeover to make it liveable for the whole family. All these days, they have been unsure of how to move ahead with their house's renovation and have been hurdled by conflicting design opinions most of the time. So, they have found it best to resort to Russell and his team to take over their impossibly achievable renovation house.

Moreover, after listening to the couple's renovation vision and understanding what design elements are important to each person, Russell and his team will present a renovation plan that will blend all the requirements beautifully and also keep things on a budget.

Furthermore, the couple had saved funds for the renovation, using which Russell will clearly be able to install a modern kitchen, a fresh family room, and make other improvements. Also, the couple wished to keep many features of their house original and unchanged.

Moreover, in a press release, the Renovation Impossible star expressed working on a tight budget and giving clients what they want. He said:

It’s not always easy with strict budgets and clients who don’t always see eye-to-eye on renovation decisions. This is where I step in,”

He further said :

I use tough love, creative solutions and a lot of elbow grease to help clients turn their house into a home that they will love for years to come.”

Furthermore, he also explained his work on the home renovation:

It’s an incredible feeling to give people the home they really wanted.

Russell also spoke of renovating a house on a small budget:

We open their eyes to what they can really do with their money. Now they can move forward and make new memories with their families.”

Moreover, Russell is famoulsy known from Discovery’s Garage Rehab and Fast N’ Loud. His expertise in salvage projects has been hampered by homeowners’ unrealistic expectations and opposing design visions.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Renovation Impossible on September 8 on HGTV.

Edited by Priya Majumdar