Who is Mina Starsiak Hawk? Meet Good Bones: Risky Business host whose life is an open book

Good Bones: Risky Business is all set to premiere on September 6, at 9 pm ET on HGTV and will be hosted by Mina Starsiak Hawk.

The show will follow popular HGTV star and real estate agent as she takes on the riskiest project of her career. The star also appeared on Good Bones alongside her mother as the two took on small-scale damaged properties and transformed them to be stunning and magnificent.

The new show will only feature Mina as she takes on a century-old Victorian property and transforms it into a bed-and-breakfast and event center. The show will follow the process closely, and each episode will focus on a specific part of the house.

The star describes herself in three words on her website, “determined, loyal, and unrefined.”

Her bio on the Two Chicks and a Hammer website further said:

“Hi! I'm Mina, co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, star of HGTV's show Good Bones, realtor, and mother. I'm a midwesterner through and through! That's why I am so passionate about revitalizing Indianapolis, one house at a time.”

The Good Bones: Risky Business star Mina Starsiak Hawk is also a writer and a mother to two kids

Mina Starsiak Hawk is an artist and a pro at reviving old buildings. She believes in bringing old buildings back to life while optimizing functionality and maintaining its original characteristics.

In her new HGTV show, Good Bones: Risky Business, she aims to do just that with a century-old Victorian building in her hometown of Indianapolis.

Apart from appearing on HGTV, the 35-year-old is the author of Built Together, a children’s book that offers a diverse point of view about families. The description of the book says that “like houses, no two families look exactly alike.”

The book aims to teach children about different types of families and to accept families that seem different than their own. Hawk used her own experience of working with her mother and stepfamily and fostering her niece as a base for the book.

Mina Starsiak opens up about her pregnancy journey

Mina’s family consists of her husband Stephan, their children Jack and Charlotte, and their three dogs, Frank, Beatrice, and Sophie. One of the reasons for Mina’s popularity is her ability to be candid about her life experiences. The star opened up about pregnancy struggles and her body image issues, for which she underwent plastic surgery and how the world reacted to it.

In an interview with People Magazine in 2020, the Good Bones: Risky Business star opened up about her IVF journey. The star and her husband had no problem conceiving their firstborn, Jack. However, when they started trying for a second child, things weren’t as easy.

She based her journey on her previous experience and after trying for three months, realized that something wasn’t right. Due to a low egg count, the Good Bones: Risky Business star had to give IVF a shot.

Commenting on the need for treatment, she said:

"It feels like your body is failing you and letting you down."

The couple then tried IUI, which succeeded, and the two called it their "Hail Mary."

The star was also transparent about her post-pregnancy struggles and how she viewed her body after giving birth to two children. She thought for a long time and heard about it but ultimately decided to go ahead with it and said:

"I was very hard on myself for wanting to do this, because it’s super selfish. But I decided that’s okay, and I just have to keep telling myself that."

The Good Bones: Risky Business star had a “mommy makeover” which consisted of a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast implants. She added:

"It’s like this mom-guilt that everyone else needs to be taken care of except you."

The star explained that regardless of what she wore, she didn’t feel comfortable in her body. Post these procedures, she feels more like herself and doesn’t regret it. The star opened up about how her followers reacted to the news and that it was “overwhelmingly positive.”

More about Good Bones: Risky Business

Mina Starsiak Hawk is now set to star in her HGTV solo show Good Bones: Risky Business, a spin-off of Good Bones, a show she hosts with her mother.

In an interview about the upcoming show, she said:

"I’ve been renovating homes for more than a decade, taking on some of the nastiest house you can imagine."

Hawk called it a huge risk but is ready for the challenge. The six-part series will be the biggest project of her career so far in terms of size, budget, and restoration. Good Bones: Risky Business is set to air on HGTV on September 6 at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave