Chef Swap at the Beach 2022 (Season 1): Meet the 2 judges of Food Network show

Chef Swap at the Beach is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, at 7 pm ET on The Cooking Channel. The upcoming cooking competition will pit Myrtle Beach's local chefs against each other as they exchange places and cook in each other’s kitchens. The show will see the chef and The Food Network personality Amanda Freitag as the host, who will guide the contestants through the competition.

Competing chefs will be allowed to take one ingredient along as they step into uncharted territory to cook an unknown dish that the host will decide. Judging the contestants and deciding who takes home the Chef Swap Knife and the title of Chef Swap champion will be Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster.

The official description of the show reads:

"Chef Amanda Freitag has handpicked 12 of the best chefs from the east coast's best beach — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — to show what they've got in the kitchen. But there's a catch. We're taking them out of their comfort zone and swapping them into each other's kitchens without any idea of where they are going, what they'll be cooking or what ingredients they'll be working with. "

Meet the judges set to pick the Chef Swap champion on Chef Swap at the Beach

Johanna Wilson Jones and Dylan Foster will be the two judges to decide the winner of the Chef Swap Knife and the title of Chef Swap champion. Throughout the show, the judges, along with Amanda Freitag, will visit 12 Grand Strand restaurants as the chefs of each of these restaurants will compete in the series.

Johanna Wilson Jones from Finding our Flavor

Johanna Wilson Jones is a resident of Myrtle Beach and has become an expert on the region’s food and flavors over the years. The Chef Swap at the Beach judge also hosts Myrtle Beach Eats, a YouTube channel aimed at highlighting the best restaurants and award-winning chefs in the region. The show features The Grand Strand and explores 14 unique communities with their unique histories and culinary flair.

Dylan Foster from Two Sons Seafood

Dylan Foster is the executive chef and owner of Two Sons Seafood, a seafood delivery service based in Murrells Inlet. Additionally, he hosts the popular YouTube series On the Hook, exploring the people, places, and stories of the beach on and off the boat. The series also features on the YouTube Channel Myrtle Beach Eats.

The chef started his seafood delivery service during Covid-19, where he was able to turn the effects of the pandemic and lockdown to his favor by venturing into his business pursuits. Dylan provides seafood to most local establishments and restaurants in Myrtle Beach.

He is now set to appear in Chef Swap at the Beach as part of the judging panel, which will help decide the winner in each episode.

More about the show

Chef Swap at the Beach Season 1 will consist of six 30-minute-long episodes that will premiere on October 1, 2022. The new episodes will air every Saturday until early November and will continue to showcase and highlight the region's culinary delights.

Chef Swap at the Beach is produced by Beach Easy Media, a media and content initiative of Visit Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau).

