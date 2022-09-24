What time will Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 1 air on Food Network? Plot, release date and more

Bobby's Triple Threat Season 1 is set to air on Tuesday, September 27 at 9/8c on Food Network. As per the synopsis of the show:

“One extraordinarily talented and eager chef is challenged to go against the trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself for a chance to take home $25,000.”

Contestants will go head-to-head against chef-titans Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio, and Tiffany Derry on Bobby's Triple Threat Season 1. The synopsis of the show further reads:

“Food Network icon Bobby Flay is one of the best chefs on the planet and a master in the culinary arena, having spent his life competing at the highest level of cuisine. Now, Bobby has created the toughest culinary competition yet on the new six-episode primetime series Bobby's Triple Threat, premiering Tuesday, September 27th at 9pm ET/PT.”

Bobby's Triple Threat Season 1 promises to be exciting

A lot will be at stake for the contestants going against the three Culinary Superstars in Bobby's Triple Threat.

The competition will be hosted by Bobby Flay in his underground kitchen, which is guarded by a secret door and is accessible only through a password.

In the first two rounds, Bobby will pick the main ingredients that the chefs must showcase through their dishes. Competitors will have the privilege to select one titan to go into a cook-off with.

In the final round, competitors will choose the ingredients to incorporate into the dish while going against the last remaining titans.

To choose the winners of the challenges, one guest judge will blind-taste the dishes at the end of every round. If the novice competitors can out-cook the titans, they will be declared the winner of the show and will "take home bragging rights over the titans, earning the cash prize.

Who is Bobby Flay of Bobby's Triple Threat Season 1?

Bobby Flay, an American celebrity chef and reality television personality, was born in 1964 in New York City. He is also the owner and executive chef of several restaurants and franchises, namely Bobby's Burgers, Bobby's Burger Palace, and Amalfi.

Bobby is excited to be a part of the new culinary show. Speaking about Bobby's Triple Threat Season 1, he said:

"I have spent my entire career opening restaurants and battling in the toughest culinary competitions, but on Triple Threat I have the chance to call all the shots, inviting the most talented chefs into my secret kitchen to take on my titans. You want to be the best; you must get through my triple threat.”

Even Jane Latman, the President of Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros Discovery, expressed his happiness over Bobby's involvement in the show. He said:

“Viewers will witness next level culinary skills while leaning in to see if Bobby's titans can prevent the competitors from walking away with the grand prize.”

The first episode of Bobby's Triple Threat Season 1 will air on September 27.

The synopsis of episode 1, titled Titans vs. Jonathon Sawyer, reads:

“Heavy hitting chef Jonathon Sawyer fights for his life against Bobby Flay's Titans; one chef risks it all by making pasta for legendary Italian chef and judge Nancy Silverton.”

Tune in on Friday on Food Network to watch the new season of Bobby's Triple Threat, produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network and Discovery+. The show will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

