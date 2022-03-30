Who is Brooke Williamson? Top Chef guest is Season 14 winner

Top Chef Season 14 winning chef Brooke Williamson is seen judging the contestants in the Top Chef season 19 along with many other judges.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the chef has carved out a niche with her impressive culinary skills. She will once again be seen as a guest judge on Bravo TV in Episode 5 on March 31, 2022.

About Top Chef Season 14 winner, Brooke Williamson

Born on 15 August 1978, the 43-years-old chef and television personality Brooke Williamson has made it big in the culinary world with her impressive and innovative dishes.

Williamson’s love affair with food started when she was a child, and she always wanted to be a chef. Speaking about her choice, she mentions on her website:

“I love creating things that make people happy, and I’ve found that food genuinely does that.”

She officially began her career at 17 years of age. At the beginning of her career, she became a teacher’s assistant at the Epicurean Institute of Los Angeles. She then secured her first kitchen position as a pastry assistant at Fenix at the Argyle Hotel under Michelin-starred chef Ken Frank.

The food lover then joined Chef Michael McCarty’s nationally acclaimed restaurant Michael’s of Santa Monica and became the youngest sous chef from Line Cook.

The mom of one kid later worked with Daniel Boulud in New York City. Williamson got her first executive chef position at the notable Los Angeles restaurant Boxer two years later.

In 2001 she was hired by Chris and Chantal Schaefer as executive chef at the Brentwood eatery Zax. Here, she developed her signature California-inspired cuisine, infused with local ingredients and global flavors.

While working at Zax, she met her husband and business partner, Nick Roberts, working as her sous chef there. After two years, she opened a restaurant with her husband called Amuse Café.

The couple thereafter opened Hudson House, which she left in December 2020 due to the pandemic, Tripel, Playa Provisions, Tripli-Kit and Da Kikokiko.

Williamson has also appeared in many TV cooking shows and competitions, including Top Chef Duels, Esquire network's Knife Fight and Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, BBQ Brawl, MTV's House of Food, and Cook Together.

The philanthropist won Top Chef Season 14 in Charleston and, most recently, Tournament of Champions in 2020. She was the runner-up on Top Chef season 10 in Seattle and is the youngest female chef to cook at the James Beard House.

With so much recognition of her name, Williamson is still thriving for more and polishing her skills whenever possible to give her fans some delectable dishes.

