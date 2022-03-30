Who is the richest celebrity on Name That Tune? Rumored net worth explored

Fox’s hit music guessing reality show, Name That Tune season 2, is set to premiere on March 29 at 9.00 p.m EST. With a bunch of renowned celebrities, including singers, actors, Olympic stars, and television personalities, the show is a complete start-studded competition. These affluent celebrities will be participating in the show to raise funds for their respective charities.

Although the idea of guessing music by listening to its tune is not a new concept, Name That Tune has managed to create massive buzz among viewers by being able to provide gripping content. The tunes will be played by a band headed by Randy Jackson while Jane Krakowski will be hosting the show.

The official synopsis of Name The Tune reads,

"Contestants' music knowledge is tested as they compete for cash and prizes."

What is the net worth of celebrities participating in Name That Tune season 2?

Celebrities participating in Name That Tune will be tested on their musical knowledge along with identifying the right name of the songs. Here’s a look at their net worth, in no particular order.

1) Jodie Sweetin

Appearing on Name That Tune, actress Jodie Sweetin has a net worth of $2 million. Famous as a Full House actress, the 40-year-old also worked in Valerie, Small Bits of Happiness, Port City, Redefining Love, Can't Get Arrested, and many others as part of her successful acting career. Moreover, in 2009, she authored UnSweetined, a story about her descent into drug addiction.

2) Jennie Garth

The 49-year-old actress Jennie Garth has a net worth of $8 million. She Is famous for playing Kelly Taylor on Fox's Beverly Hills from 1990 to 2000. In fact, the actress charged $50,000 per episode for The CW's 90210 between 2008–2010, which made her career.

3) Frankie Muniz

With a net worth of $30 million, Name That Tune participant Frankie Muniz is an actor, musician, writer, producer, and race-car driver. He is best known for appearing in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. My Dog Skip (2000) and Stay Alive (2006) are some of his best performances on-camera. From 2007 to 2009, he participated in 32 races in the Atlantic Championship.

4) Ian Ziering

Actor, voice actor, and television producer Ian Ziering has performed in a couple of movies and television shows like Beverly Hills, Endless Love, and Mighty Ducks the Movie: The First Face-Off. In fact, he charged $100,000 for signing a role in the Sharknado series. Later, in the final part of the series, the Name That Tune participant charged $500,000.

5) Nastia Liukin

Name That Tune participant, Nastia Liukin has a net worth of $2 million. The Russian-born is an actor and also a gymnast who won five medals at 2008’s Beijing Olympics.

6) Vernon Davis

Footballer Vernon Davis has a net worth of $16 million. In early 2006, he became the highest-paid NFL player by signing a five-year $23 million deal.

7) Victor Cruz

With a net worth of $16 million, footballer Victor Cruz also has an annual salary of $8.6 million. In 2010, he played for the NY Giants, and later in 2013, the Name That Tune signed a 5-year $45.9 million contract extension with the club.

8) Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is a singer-songwriter, actress, television personality, author, and clothing designer with a net worth of $16 million. She has appeared in a variety of shows like Dancing with the Stars, Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, Celebrity Ghost Stories, Celebrity Watch Party, and many others.

9) Jojo

American R&B-pop singer-songwriter and actress Jojo has a net worth of $7 million. She is known as the youngest singer to top the Billboard pop charts. Leave (Get Out) 2004 was her first album. Aquamarine and RV are some movies in which she bagged roles as well.

10 ) Shaggy

With a net worth of $14 million, reggae artist Shaggy is famous for a number of his studio albums like Boombastic (1995), the 6x Platinum Hot Shot (2000), and Summer in Kingston (2011).

11) Kim Fields

Kim Fields is an actor, television director, television producer, and singer with a net worth of $8 million. Martin, Roc, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Crew, and Kenan & Kel are some of the shows in which he appeared. She also won two Young Artist Awards for The Facts of Life.

12 ) Tituss Burgess

Actor and singer Tituss Burgess has a net worth of $5 million. He appeared in the TV series D'Fwan for a year. The actor also won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

13) Mel B

Singer, actress, and television personality Mel B has a net worth of $6 Million. The actress rose to fame with the Spice Girls in 1990.

14) Cassadee Pope

Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope has a net worth of $4 million. She is famous as the lead singer of a pop band, Hey Monday. Moreover, the song Over You became number one on the iTunes chart, leaving behind PSY's Gangnam Style.

15) Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer is an actress and country music singer with a net worth of $2 million. Friday Night Lights, Click, and Grey's Anatomy are some of her television projects. The singer won 2013’s Top New Female Artist prize from the Academy of Country Music.

16) Laurie Hernandez

Artistic gymnast Laurie Hernandez has a net worth of $2 million. She also won a Gold Medal at the 2016 Pacific Rim Championships.

Name That Tune season 2 will premiere on Fox on Tuesday, March 29, at 9.00 pm EST.

