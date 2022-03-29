When will RHONJ Season 12 Episode 9 air? Release date, plot, and more about the Bravo series

RHONJ season 12 has been a major hit among viewers of Bravo. The show has promised intense drama since its inception, with the opening credits released in January hinting that the drama on the series will be crazier than ever before. It seems like what was promised was delivered as fans have witnessed arguments, physical fights, and the drama that they came for.

Recent episodes have depicted Jennifer Aydin struggling to come to terms with her husband's affair that took place ten years ago. She also had to reveal the news to her daughter Gabriella and her mother, considering Margaret Josephs had made the affair public on the premiere episode of RHONJ season 12.

The past few RHONJ episodes have also seen tensions arise between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, with the latter's involvement in Giudice's fiance Luis Ruleas' video. Episode 8 of the show saw an argument between the duo while the ladies were out on a team building exercise. The next episode follows the altercation as well as the cast indulging in a friendly sport.

All about RHONJ Season 12, Episode 9

RHONJ will air its ninth episode on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. Fans can expect the drama between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice to continue during the team building exercise. The previous episode left viewers with a sneak peak of the duo's argument. However, episode 9 will see the fight come to fruition.

Teresa defends her friend Jennifer Aydin and confronts Margaret about making the affair public, even after the two women involved in the drama had made up. While the duo argued, Melissa Gorga said in a confessional,

"Margaret and Jen - they've made up. But I don't get why she's trying to start sh***ing with them again. Like please, they're good."

When Margaret tells Teresa that she was just trying to deflect and pick a fight with her so that no one talks about Luis anymore, Giudice gets riled up. She then puts the blame on Josephs for starting the rumor about Jackie's husband Evan's affair.

Upon hearing this, RHONJ star Margaret said,

"You heard it out of my mouth? You never heard it out of my mouth. Don't ever put that in the universe. I'm not gonna talk to [Teresa], she's gonna twist it and say I talked about Jackie and Evan."

While that conversation subsides and the group sits down to dinner, Teresa confronts Traci about her husband Tiki Barber asking Luis questions about his past. While Johnson denies provoking Tiki, Giudice does not seem to believe it.

Teresa leaves after her argument with Traci and Margaret "popping her love bubble," leaving all the ladies reeling into what happened and discussing the softball event that they are supposed to play to raise money for charity next week.

The episode will also see the cast engaging in a softball game, with Jennifer Aydin falling to the floor while scoring. Viewers will have to tune in to see how the drama between the housewives pans out. Bravo released a RHONJ mid-season trailer a few weeks back, which has promised viewers intense drama.

