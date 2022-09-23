What time will Chefs Vs. Wild Season 1 premiere on Hulu? Format, release date and more details explored

Chefs Vs. Wild is set to take things up a notch and change the way reality cooking competitions work. Set in the wilderness, two chefs must go against each other as they make and serve fine dining food in the middle of nowhere. Their ingredients would include everything they can forage, and it's good that they’ll have the freshest ingredients at their disposal.

Hulu’s press release for Chefs Vs. Wild reads:

"Chefs and survivalists will go head-to-head to impress renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa and wild foods expert Valerie Segrest who will judge participants on their ability to turn foraged ingredients from British Columbia’s coast into the best five-star meal."

It further stated:

"Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of “Chefs vs. Wild,” two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal."

The show will premiere on Hulu on September 26, 2022, at 12.01 am ET.

What to expect from Chefs Vs. Wild Season 1

Kiran Jethwa @ChefKiranJethwa And here it is....My new show #ChefsVSWild will release on @hulu on the 26th of September. Could not be more proud and excited! Trailer to follow shortly. When foraging and fine dining come together! And here it is....My new show #ChefsVSWild will release on @hulu on the 26th of September. Could not be more proud and excited! Trailer to follow shortly. When foraging and fine dining come together! https://t.co/kFnf2CqtKs

The show will take the competition to a new level as it drops two chefs in the wild as part of every episode. They must forage and hunt for ingredients and cook a deliciously savory meal for their host, Kiran Jethwa, and nutrition educator, Valerie Segrest. The show is made by the creators of Netflix’s Crazy Delicious which aims to bring something different to the screens as well.

While the chefs will pick up the trophy alone, each chef will be paired with an expert team consisting of a survivalist and an outdoor expert to ensure their safety. This is to make sure that the chefs don't accidentally use poisonous ingredients and hurt themselves.

In the first episode, titled Smoked Out, the contestants going head-to-head are Chef Viet vs. Chef Sammy.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Chef Viet battles harsh weather and man-made disasters as he searches for an elusive ingredient; Chef Sammy's relentless drive for ingredients leads to tensions boiling over; Elk loin and heart are the focus of this cook-off."

Each participant is a trained chef, and many of them have the skills and interests to help them in this adventurous cook-off. Joining the lineup of the show are Katie Coss, Alan Bergo, Chef Nico, and many others.

Meet the host

Kiran Jethwa is a Kenyan-born celebrity chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur from Nairobi. His cooking style is largely influenced by two cultures since his mother is English and his father is Indian. His worldly travels have helped him mold his palate and expand his professional horizons as well.

Kiran has previously appeared in multiple shows, and his television debut in Tales From the Bush Larder won him the Kenyan Kalasha Award in 2014. The show was set in Africa and took viewers across the continent. It aired on Hulu and Nat Geo People.

The chef is now set to host the new Hulu show Chefs Vs. Wild.

Don't forget to watch Chef Vs. Wild on Hulu this Monday at 12.01 am ET.

