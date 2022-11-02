What does NNN mean on TikTok? Viral November trend explained

NNN season is here. Over the years, the month of November has been attributed to several month-long trends and challenges. The most notable challenge is "No Shave November," which asks men to give up shaving for the whole month to raise cancer awareness. The motive was to encourage them to embrace their hair, which many cancer patients lose.

Exploring the NNN trend on TikTok (Image via Getty Images/Hudiemm)

A relatively new trend has taken the internet, TikTok in particular, by storm, and it seems to be more challenging than its counterparts. If you're doom-scrolling through the app, you've probably noticed "NNN" making the rounds and wondered what it was. It's a trend that has made its mark and has proved difficult to complete.

What is the NNN challenge?

NNN, as it turns out, is an acronym for "No Nut November." It's a viral challenge that shows up every year where those who choose to participate are required to refrain from self-pleasure for the whole month. The challenge has been known to be followed only by men.

A new 'stressful' challenge has taken over TikTok (Image via Rodale Wellness)

Self-restraint and patience are essential tenets of participating in this trend since those who wish to join must abstain from self-pleasure and personal gratification through acts of intimacy, either alone or with a partner. Nut is a slang term for the result you get out of self-pleasing, thereby lending to the alliterative name of the challenge.

The first known occurrence of the phrase was in November 2011 when a user submitted an entry for "No Nut November" to the popular internet website Urban Dictionary. In 2017, the meme version began to storm Twitter and Instagram.

Those who fail the challenge get to try again next year (image via Getty Images/Stock)

The challenge is reported to have emerged from a Reddit community that aimed to aid in "p*rn addiction and compulsive s**ual behavior" recovery.

This rather personal challenge has somehow made its way onto public forums like TikTok and Twitter. Although the challenge only talks about male participants, women are welcome and are known to participate as well. The documentation of the challenge follows a 'Day 1:', 'Day 2:', and 'Day 3:' format and has gone viral with over 500k memes online.

The NNN, however, has sparked some jokes along the way, especially by those who fail the challenge or succumb to their desires before the month is over. Most of the jokes talk about how difficult the challenge is to perform, with Urban Dictionary claiming that it is often likened to Navy SEAL training.

The trend does not stop there. After November, another trend has stemmed that has played off the innuendo and alliteration of NNN. DDD is a trend that means the complete opposite of the one from the previous month. There is also "No Simp September" and several other viral trends that circulate on a yearly basis.

