What is the Bella Hadid TikTok sound? Controversy explained as netizens slam trend by claiming it promotes disordered eating

A viral trend on Tiktok is facing massive backlash for promoting unhealthy eating habits. The Tiktok trend in question uses voice of model Bella Hadid introducing herself, saying, "So... my name... my name is Bella Hadid."

Trigger warning: The following article contains content that might be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The trend includes users posting videos endorsing skinny habits set to Hadid's voice, with some promoting the idea of not eating full meals for extended periods of time.

Over 2.5 million people have watched a video in which @owenpleasestoptalking takes a glass from the cabinet, fills it with water, and drinks it. He places the glass beside an uneaten pizza as the audio featuring the model's voice begins. The Tiktoker goes to claim in the caption that he feels like the model.

Owen was just ''making fun of the eating routine of models'', as he later joked:

“Like water cancels everything else out??? So I’m in my Bella Hadid era.”

TikTokers slam Bella Hadid voiced trend (image via TikTok)

Another potentially dangerous application of the audio was synced over a clip with the text "Me after only chewing gum for breakfast."

lola @junkorexiic soo, my name? my name is Bella Hadid soo, my name? my name is Bella Hadid 💋 https://t.co/peizsacprK

Bella Hadid audio faces heat for triggering eating disorders

The audio, which featured the 26-year-old model, was originally intended to showcase people's "quirky" food habits and choices, such as dabbing the excess grease off their pizza or opting for a salad instead of a steak. However, it was soon taken too far, with people posting about skipping meals and starving themselves in order to feel like a "model."

One TikToker, @085dontwannabealive used the audio to boast about her "skinniness" when a body piercer said that she did not have enough fat to get her belly button pierced.

A TikToker uses the audio to promote "skinniness." (image via TikTok/@085dontwannabealive)

The trend quickly drew criticism for encouraging unhealthy eating habits and triggering those who were already affected. Victoria Paris, an influencer with over 1.3 million followers, admitted on the app that these videos "slightly triggered" her ED (Eating Disorder).

User says the audio triggers her ED (image via TikTok/@victoriaparis)

One person in the comments above wrote "Someone had to say it," while another agreed with the influencer saying it triggers them as well "Absolutely in every way."

Many comments on the app and tweets also discussed the negative consequences of promoting this type of lifestyle. Users believe that the trend is making light of eating disorders and promoting an unattainable body standard in this impressionable age.

sip study slay @laurensachaos the return of “thin is in” is so scary…



like the chokehold that the “my name is Bella Hadid” has on (esp white) women who jump at the chance to make light of disordered eating and fatphobia is literally sickening. have we not learned anything??? the return of “thin is in” is so scary…like the chokehold that the “my name is Bella Hadid” has on (esp white) women who jump at the chance to make light of disordered eating and fatphobia is literally sickening. have we not learned anything???

nessa @cantevenremem wtf is the ”so my name is bella hadid” trend on tt??? it’s literally just ppl telling how their starving themselfs like thank you i could not give a fuck wtf is the ”so my name is bella hadid” trend on tt??? it’s literally just ppl telling how their starving themselfs like thank you i could not give a fuck

Comments claiming to promote eating disorders (image via TikTok/@victoriaparis)

In March 2022, Bella Hadid spoke to Vogue about her struggles with eating disorders. She claimed that she felt like Gigi Hadid's "uglier" sister and that she had to go to great lengths to be recognized as a supermodel. During her anorexic phase, she would pack three raspberries and a stick of celery for lunch.

Although Bella has admitted to building a better relationship with food, she still struggles with body dysmorphia. In the same interview, she remarked:

“I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life."

Bella Hadid had yet to respond to this trend as of the time of writing.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with a form of eating disorder, you can find the help you need by calling or texting (800) 931-2237 visit the website of the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) at www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.

