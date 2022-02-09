How to do the echo trend on TikTok? Viral voice effects explained

Netizens are participating in TikTok’s latest “how a memory sounds” trend which uses the echo filter. The trend is mostly used by social media users who are reminiscing about nostalgic memories, which bring them joy. Users are uploading emotional videos to the platform using the new filter.

The “how a memory sounds” TikTok trend was originally created by user @tubwrrld. Their video has accumulated over 10 million views on the video-sharing platform. People pair the trend with an old video along with an instrumental playing in the background. The echo voice effect is added in the back as well, which leads to one participating in the trend.

People are using the echo effect on video clips of various sentimental moments of their lives. Some may include concerts, graduations, vacations, pets, and childhood memories, among many.

How to create the TikTok trend using the echo effect?

Step 1: Launch the TikTok app.

Step 2: Click on the 'plus' button to open the camera on the app.

Step 3: Users must tap on the 'upload' option present in the bottom-right corner. One must then select the nostalgic video of their choice.

Step 4: Click the ‘next’ option.

Step 5: The app user must select ‘voice effects’ visible on the right-hand side. Users can then scroll along till they see the 'Echo' effect option.

Step 6: One must select the ‘Sound’ option in the bottom-left corner and select the sound to play in the background.

The most used sound is Original Sound by Dorianpianist. One can also choose other piano sounds of their choice. To use the aforementioned sound, one must locate a video that uses it and tap on the sound button. Then click ‘use this sound’ before following the steps above.

One is advised to adjust the volume of their video clip and song using the ‘sounds’ tab before uploading the content.

៸៸ ☁️ 𓄼 KIKI !! @kikiittoz okay but wdtab with no music and an echo,,,

credit: elizabetholsenofficial on tiktok okay but wdtab with no music and an echo,,, credit: elizabetholsenofficial on tiktok https://t.co/H5SRJpw94G

ᴊᴀᴢ ❀ @vilethh i did that tiktok trend with the echo over videos and I've never cried harder in my life i did that tiktok trend with the echo over videos and I've never cried harder in my life

les @LeslieMaricel the echo voice effect on tiktok just triggers my derealization the echo voice effect on tiktok just triggers my derealization

RoRoFroyo || art 📌 @RoRoFroyo I just tried the memory echo trend on TikTok and almost cried…



It was a video I took of the first time we saw our cousins in a long time…I miss them so much!! I just tried the memory echo trend on TikTok and almost cried…It was a video I took of the first time we saw our cousins in a long time…I miss them so much!!

Along with the “how a memory sounds” trend going viral on the platform, the Celine Dion trend has also caught up. In the latter, one lip syncs to the singer’s song It’s All Coming Back To Me Now. People often upload a video of themselves in gowns, while some used bed covers as well.

