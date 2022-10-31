Where to find TikTok’s voice changer filter? Everything to know about the viral trend

TikTok has been experimenting and introducing updates to the app for a while now, making it the most popular short-form video-sharing application. After introducing the blue verification check mark, the new update brings something more exciting to its users.

The app has introduced voice filters on the app, allowing content creators to change the way their voice sounds in real-time and immediately share the video with edited audio.

Content creators welcome new feature on the beloved app (image via knowyourmeme.com)

Other popular video additions include adding text, stickers, filters, noise reduction, and brightness, but this new addition will help Tiktok influencers create unique sounds for their videos.

TikTok adds new voice modulation feature

In October 2022, TikTok's new update brought with it new voice filters that enable users to create new sounds and make their voice sound as if they're coming from a different person. Videos using this filter have already gone viral, amassing thousands of likes and shares, sparking a popular trend.

There are 18 different voices to choose from. There are also filters for chipmunk, cat, robot, and spooky. The most popular one so far is the filter labeled 'deep,' which changes any voice to a male baritone sound. Another popular one is 'Jessi,' which is the voice of a young American female.

Here's how to use the new voice feature

New available voice features on the app (image via YouTube/teconz)

First, you have to ensure that your TikTok app is up-to-date. If after updating it, you still don't have access to the filters, you might have to wait for them to be available in your region and/or device.

You can find the feature in the app while creating videos.

Open the app. Create a new video by hitting the plus button. Record a video with your voice and then hit the tick button. On the right hand side of the screen, you will find three dots or the arrow which leads to a drop down menu with the option audio editing. Once you hit audio editing, the filter options will open up and you can choose your favorite. After adding the filter, you hit save and the video is now ready to share.

The voice change feature can be used for any video. Sources say that the filter works on television scenes as well— filming the scene on the phone with the filter on creates some hilarious results.

Johnny Neff @JohnnyNeff_ this new voice filter on TiKToK is actually insane this new voice filter on TiKToK is actually insane https://t.co/sh7OBFyNkC

It is, however, most effective when used in a face-to-camera video where the creator speaks clearly. It also helps to eliminate any background noise to enhance the feature. It is the perfect new tool to add some comedy and levity to storytime and narration-type videos.

Some videos using the filter have gone viral. Many tutorial videos have also been making the rounds, enabling other TikTok users to hop on the trend. One tutorial video of note, shared by user @Chloemarieh3nn3s, shows the use of the deep voice filter and explains the process. The video has gained over 1.5 million views and continues to grow.

Poll : 0 votes